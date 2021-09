The date is July 24, 2020. Thousands of people open up Spotify and pull up Kanye West’s profile expecting to find his new album, “Donda.” Unfortunately, the only thing they found was “JESUS IS KING”. Elusive album rollouts are a common affair with Kanye, yet Kanye fans were unaware that this would be the beginning of a yearlong odyssey where Kanye would struggle through multiple mental health crises while juggling a presidential run, a Yeezy Gap apparel drop and an unfortunate divorce with Kim Kardashian. Amid all this chaos, Kanye and his team teased snippets, artwork, and potential, but ultimately, treacherous release dates for “Donda,” named in honor of Kanye’s late mother, Donda West.

