Apple's iPhone 13 is coming next week. Here's everything to know about its release date
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Get ready! Apple's iPhone 13 will make its debut on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST). Similar to last year's announcement of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 event will be online-only due to concerns about the pandemic. Although the event will be all virtual, we're expecting to see four versions of the new phone: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0