CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple's iPhone 13 is coming next week. Here's everything to know about its release date

By Alison DeNisco Rayome
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Get ready! Apple's iPhone 13 will make its debut on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST). Similar to last year's announcement of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 event will be online-only due to concerns about the pandemic. Although the event will be all virtual, we're expecting to see four versions of the new phone: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Leaked: Are these the prices of Apple's iPhone 13 series

A new report suggests that iPhone 13 series prices may be higher than expected. is reportedly looking to increase the price tag on the iPhone 13 range to mitigate the impact of rise in chip-making costs. Apple's leading. chip. supplier. TSMC. (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), is reportedly planning to increase...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

iPhone 13 will get new features that no one wants

With the same regularity as pumpkin spiced lattes making an appearance, it's that time of year when we expect Apple to do its yearly refresh of the iPhone. And it's that time when Apple tries to convince millions to part with hundreds of dollars for a phone that's a little different from the one that they already have.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 price: How much will Apple's new iPhone cost? We'll find out next week

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, will debut on Sept. 14 at the tech giant's next 2021 event, but how much will it cost? When looking at what phone to buy, price will likely have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about the upcoming iPhone, it can help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or whether you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Event#Iphone 12#Cnet#Imacs#Wwdc#Ios 15#Bloomberg#Digitimes#Wedbush Securities
howtogeek.com

How Often Should You Get a New iPhone?

Is there a right time to buy a new iPhone? Apple devices enjoy some of the longest software support of any manufacturer, but how do you balance this with speed and user experience improvements on new models? Let’s find out. Does Your Device Still Get Updates?. Software updates are important...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs place it firmly on top of the iPhone pile in the history of iPhones, and the iPhone 13 Pro sits right below it, warranting a comparison between the Apple's two 2021 juggernauts. Not only do they get the good stuff, i.e. the 120Hz...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to mirror or cast your Android phone's screen to your TV in two easy ways

Sharing photos from a recent summer trip or joining your local gym's workout class via Zoom can be an annoying task on an Android phone's small screen. Instead of asking friends and family members to huddle around your phone, you can magically cast or mirror your screen to a nearby TV with just a few taps. You'll need the proper hardware to get the job done, and save you from potential neck strain.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 isn’t here yet, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 will offer. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

All iPhones come with one hidden app that may come in handy

Apple is known for trying to make its iOS experience as easy to navigate and foolproof as possible, with all the tools for everyday use you could think of right at your fingertips. Among these tools is one particular app you may not be aware of, but which has long...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

iPhone 13 has a rumored release date: What you should expect

There is little doubt in our minds that Apple is going ahead with the iPhone 13 launch event in September. Different sources have hinted at different dates and possibilities, but the latest information partakes a particular day all of us can trust, especially because it also hints at the pre-order and shipping dates for the iPhone 13 models.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 is coming soon, but will Apple's new iPhone be buttonless?

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Say goodbye to the buttons on your iPhone 12. It may be the last iPhone to feature the on/off button. The iPhone 13 is scheduled to make an appearance on Sept. 14 at Apple's next event, and the new iPhone could go buttonless. But without the little bars on the side, how will you control your iPhone? Here's what rumors suggest Apple may do instead.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

How Apple will (eventually) replace the iPhone

A couple of decades ago, most people probably didn’t imagine there would be a day when they would carry around an incredibly powerful piece of technology that would be utterly integral to their daily lives. Back then, cellphones had only recently become affordable (it hasn’t even been 20 years since I got my first one); the concept of fitting the internet into your pocket was still a few years away.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Your Apple Watch is most likely waterproof. Here’s everything you need to know

Don't stress out the next time your Apple Watch gets a little wet while washing your hands or if you forget to take it off before jumping into a swimming pool. Granted, Apple's wearable gadget is an expensive piece of tech, and we've been programmed to take extra precautions when it comes to mixing electronics and water. However, Apple designed most Apple Watch models so you don't even have to worry about getting them wet. In fact, newer Apple Watches can even survive a dip in saltwater. There's even a fancy water ejection feature that, if I'm being 100% honest with you, is downright fun to use.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Apple could launch iPhone 13 with Touch ID but it’s not coming this year

With just a few weeks left for the announcement of the next-generation Apple iPhone series, more details about the iPhone 13 lineup keep surfacing online. In the latest development, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reveals details about iPhone with Touch ID. In the Power On newsletter, he says that Apple won’t...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy