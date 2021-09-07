CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bernalillo County, NM

BernCo hosts second annual Fallen Firefighters 9-11 Memorial

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire Rescue will be hosting their second annual Fallen Firefighters 9-11 Memorial. This event marks the 20th anniversary of the heinous terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11. The memorial display will be at the front of the new Bernalillo County headquarters at Alvardo Square at 6:46 a.m. They will be standing for 343 minutes, one minute for every firefighter lost that day 20 years ago.

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five things to watch in the California recall election

California voters will render a verdict Tuesday on whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will get to keep his job for another year. On the ballot will be two questions: whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him. Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) has emerged as the top prospect to succeed Newsom if the recall effort is successful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Fallen Firefighters#Krqe
CNN

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy