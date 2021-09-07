Andrew W.K.'s Latest, 'Stay True to Your Heart,' Is a 'Love Song About Partying'
Andrew W.K. has dropped a new song, “Stay True to Your Heart,” which will appear on his new album, God Is Partying, out September 10th via Napalm Records. “Stay True to Your Heart” boasts a brooding core, with W.K. letting his gravely voice sail over pulsing synths and steady drums. But the song’s subdued verses properly explode into a mighty chorus as W.K. taps into his falsetto against a wall of guitars.www.nhregister.com
