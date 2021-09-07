Kirk’s Silver Sales Has Your Metal Needs Covered

On occasion, there is a brighter side to the problem we are all having and it was a disappointing and frustrating week for the gold bulls (I am in that camp). Our models continue to expect slower growth and rising "sticky" inflation for the remainder of 2021. Based on last week's strong close, I expected more traction to the upside, with 1845-1860/oz as the target. I did warn a retest of the 200-day moving average at 1816/oz, but it appears the psychological level of 1800/oz is working like gravity (above or below). We will get another opportunity to build positions with clients into next week's probable trading range, with support at 1785-1777 and topside resistance at 1833-1838. To further help you understand the quantitative analyses of the precious metals markets, we created a free "Gold Trends Macro Book," updated with silver slides. You can request yours here: Free Gold Trends Macro Book.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO