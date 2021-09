The second weekend of September is packed full of events happening in Columbus, plus plenty to do in other Central Ohio communities. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, the tragic day terrorist attacks in New York, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania claimed thousands of lives. Many communities and organizations, including at the Ohio Statehouse, have remembrance ceremonies planned that pay tribute to the victims and honor survivors as well as our military and first responders.

