Earth Science

Astrophysicist shoots down climate change denier

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
 7 days ago

This article originally appeared on 10.30.17


When you try to pick a fight on Twitter it's probably best to know who you're dealing with. A conservative blogger learned this lesson the hard way after trying to troll a woman who's far from his intellectual equal.

On Monday, Twitter user Katie Mack tweeted her concern about climate change.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJskZ_0botHsds00

Just like every other time she has tweeted about climate change, the trolls came out of the woodwork. This time it was Gary P. Jackson, editor and publisher of a blog dedicated to Ronald Reagan's brand of conservatism.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbw5q_0botHsds00

And Mack's response was perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Y12W_0botHsds00

What Jackson didn't know is that Dr. Katherine J. Mack received a PhD in astrophysics at Princeton University and an undergraduate degree in physics at Caltech. So she does know a little bit about science. In fact, probably more than a guy who has a blog dedicated to the man who ripped the solar panels off the White House and famously said, "Trees cause more pollution than automobiles do."

This burn-heard-'round the world even attracted the attention of Harry Potter creator, J.K. Rowling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3PWI_0botHsds00

#Climate Change#Automobile#Astrophysicist#Princeton University#Physics#Caltech#The White House
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Editors, be skeptical of climate deniers

I recently wrote a letter to the News Tribune concerning the political myths used by Republicans to demonize Democrats. I included some links to examine, and the editor stressed not publishing letters with information that may not be true. Eventually we both agreed to compromise on a small edit because the editor rightly asserted the News Tribune’s right not to publish unproven information.
DULUTH, MN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Frank Shyong: Larry Elder and the danger of the 'model minority' candidate

The term "model minority" has a specific history in the Asian American community, but I can't think of a better embodiment of its concepts than Larry Elder, the Black Republican gubernatorial candidate who has made a career of saying the things white people love to hear about Black people. Elder's...
ELECTIONS
thevistapress.com

North County Climate Change Program

Environmental Education * Habitat Protection * Species Propagation Join us to hear Gary’s inspirational story and about his nonprofit Planet Rehab. Please register in advance for this free online event HERE. North County Climate Change program : PLANET REHAB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the planet’s ecosystems, propagating...
ENVIRONMENT
Winston-Salem Journal

Our view: Turning ‘what if’ into reality

“Alternate history” — a genre of fiction that asks “what if” of crucial historic events — can produce thought-provoking questions and insights. Many have wondered over the last couple of decades: What if then-President George W. Bush had paid better attention to the memo titled “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in US,” delivered to him in August 2001? Or what if Osama bin Laden had been captured in Afghanistan, where he was hiding, in December 2001? For that matter, what if then-President Bill Clinton had ordered the assassination of bin Laden in 1998? Any of those decisions would have dramatically changed the course of these last 20 years.
POLITICS
Upworthy

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

