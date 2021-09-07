CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Photos: Paramore Singer Hayley Williams’ Million-Dollar Nashville Home

By Philip Trapp
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Singer Hayley Williams is selling a quaint home in Nashville, Tenn. As a bonus, the million-dollar residence holds a host of Hayley history. After all, the Paramore frontwoman recorded her Flowers for Vases / Descansos solo album (and presumably the preceding Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades EP) inside the place, and the home's comfy environs have been seen in many a livestream interview and virtual performance hosted by the musician.

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97.9 WGRD

Guns N’ Roses Rumored to Be Releasing Another New Song Soon

A little over a month after the release of "Absurd," Guns N' Roses are now rumored to be releasing another new song soon, called "Hardskool." The news came from a fan who posted a photo online with Axl Rose after a recent GN'R concert. "So last night I finally met Axl, he invited me backstage and we had a beer together," the caption reads.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Ministry’s Al Jourgensen Remembers Joey Jordison + His ‘Golden Soul’

Over the summer, the world lost one of its greatest drumming talents, Slipknot co-founder Joey Jordison. His contributions to heavy music are immeasurable and he lent his skills to numerous acts, including industrial legends Ministry, with whom he toured in 2006. In Loudwire's recent interview with Al Jourgensen, the Ministry mastermind lamented the drummer's death and called his soul "golden."
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Watch Rob Trujillo’s Son Tye Play His First Show With Suicidal Tendencies

Suicidal Tendencies were a late addition to the Blue Ridge Rock Festival which was held over the last weekend in Danville, Virginia. With bassist Ra Diaz on tour with Korn right now, the band recruited Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Rob Trujillo, for the job. He had appeared onstage with the crossover thrash icons once before, but this marked his first full show with the group.
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
97.9 WGRD

Corey Taylor – Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Is Our Generation’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

If you play guitar, odds are one of the first things you picked up with Metallica's "Enter Sandman" riff. That was the case for Slipknot's Corey Taylor, as he reflected on his Metallica fandom with Knotfest.com's Ryan J. Downey (as seen below) in anticipation of Metallica's Blacklist release. In the chat, Taylor talks about the song's ever present status as a "must-learn" riff for most beginning players.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Steve Vai Reveals Massive 54-Date 2022 U.S. Tour

Guitar great Steve Vai will be hitting the road in early 2022 and he's getting the most out of the run with a whopping 54 dates booked to kick off the year. The "Inviolate World Tour" will kick off Jan. 27 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas with Vai covering the U.S. before circling back home to an April 2 finale at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Farro
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
97.9 WGRD

Candlebox Have Embraced It’s ‘All Down Hill From Here’ + Why That’s OK

The calendar reads 2021, not 1993. The Metallica’s and Rush’s of the world aren’t calling with invites to tour, MTV’s not pounding on the door for their next video, and that’s okay. Candlebox have seen the highs of the music world, but nearly 30 years into their career they’re still finding new successes, and by embracing the ideas behind the current single “All Down Hill From Here,” it’s safe to say that there are still victories to be found on the road ahead.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Nickelback Respond to ‘Rockstar’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Last month, a man named Kirk Johnston filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Nickelback over their song "Rockstar," and the band have now responded to his claims. Johnston is a former member of a band called Snowblind Revival, and claims that Nickelback was given access to his 2001 song "Rock Star" by record label personnel at Roadrunner Records and Warner Chappell Music, Inc., and then copied it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Nashville Home
97.9 WGRD

Hear New Version of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Hellraiser’ Featuring Lemmy

Ozzy Osbourne has released a new version of “Hellraiser” featuring the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead. The new version of “Hellraiser” arrives 30 years after the original song was released on Osbourne’s 1991 LP, No More Tears. An expanded digital version of the album will be released on Sept. 17 alongside non-expanded CD and vinyl reissues.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Rockers at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards [PHOTOS]

MTV's Video Music Awards aren't know for having a huge rock presence in recent years, but a handful of rockers did show up for the 2021 ceremony. The awards, which broadcasted Sunday, Sept. 12 from New York City's Barclays Center, offers performances from Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker as well as the Foo Fighter who also were chosen for the first-ever the Global Icon Award.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
97.9 WGRD

Machine Gun Kelly Wins Best Alternative Video for ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’ at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Kudos to Machine Gun Kelly, the 2021 winner of MTV's Best Alternative video for his clip for "My Ex's Best Friend (feat. Blackbear)." The singer won in a category that included Bleachers' diner dance "Stop Making This Hurt," Glass Animals' city street-set "Heat Waves," Imagine Dragons' "Follow You" performance clip starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, Twenty One Pilots' stylish performance piece "Shy Away" and Willow's club-set "transparentsoul" with Travis Barker.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Korn Reveal Temporary Fill-In for Munky During Recent Concert

A day after Korn's announcement that guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer tested positive for COVID-19, they've revealed who will temporarily fill in for him while he recovers from the virus — Love and Death's J.R. Bareis. Bareis, who previously filled in for Munky in 2019 while he was awaiting the birth...
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due to Covid

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush have cancelled their upcoming U.S. co-headlining tour due to Covid. The bands were supposed to be headed out on an 11-date tour beginning September 30 in Arizona, but "unfortunate and unavoidable Covid-related circumstances" have forced the duo to cancel. On Friday (Sept. 10), Bush announced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy