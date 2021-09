Sheridan made it 3 for 3 in the young 4A football season as they took care of Cheyenne Central on the road on Friday 31-20. The Broncs led 31-7 at the half and received a tremendous game from Dom Kaszas who had a pick-six in the 1st quarter along with a couple of touchdown receptions in the 2nd quarter. Cheyenne Central had a productive 4th quarter offensively but not enough to grab the lead. The Tribe falls to 0-3 and will be at Thunder Basin in Gillette on Friday.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO