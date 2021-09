The number of proptech startups seeking to bring high-tech to the commercial real estate industry has increased three-fold to 8,000 in the last decade, according to JLL data. The spike in the number of players has also caused some shrinking of the field. Proptech M&A has totaled more than $18 billion in 2021 through the end of August and is on track to surpass the $21.9 billion of M&A transacted in 2020.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO