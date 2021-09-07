VW’s ID Life concept teases a truly affordable electric car

Volkswagen showed off its new ID Life Concept at the IAA Motor Show in Munich, Germany, and our first mission was to find out of this adorable little electric car is slated to come to the United States. The ID Life's sub-$25,000 price point seems like it could go over well in a market brimming with expensive electric vehicles, but the US is a tough place to sell such a small model. During a roundtable discussion with VW executives, we wanted to know if the ID Life is slated to come to America; and if not, what other EVs we might expect from the German automaker?

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO