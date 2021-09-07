CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW’s ID Life concept teases a truly affordable electric car

By Sean O'Kane
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Volkswagen’s latest concept cars teases what will eventually be the most affordable entry in its lineup of ID-branded electric vehicles. Revealed at the IAA Mobility conference in Munich, Germany over the weekend, the ID Life concept is a boxy little four-door compact car that’s actually more reminiscent of the overly cute Honda E than its more streamlined ID siblings. It won’t go on sale until 2025 (meaning we’re likely at least two years away from seeing the final production version), but when it does, VW says it will cost around €20,000 (roughly $24,000).

www.theverge.com

Telegraph

How long will an electric car’s battery last?

Ask any electric car maker how long the main drive battery will last and the loudest sound you’ll hear is the shuffling of feet. No one wants to answer the question, yet it’s crucial data for consumers, for the EV market as a whole, for the Government’s electrification strategy and for the environment.
CARS
knowtechie.com

This electric car just drove 445 miles on a single charge and it wasn’t a Tesla

Lucid Motors is a company you might want to keep an eye on. They’re an upcoming electric car company that’s looking to compete directly with Tesla. And with news like this is, it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking to make a splash. The company’s first production vehicle, the Lucid Air...
CARS
crossroadstoday.com

VW reveals tiny, cheap electric SUV aimed at first-time car buyers

At a Munich auto show Monday, Volkswagen unveiled the ID. Life, a tiny, boxy electric SUV, designed for driving on tight city streets. It’s just an endearingly cute concept vehicle now, but VW plans to put something like it into production around 2025. Priced for young, first-time car buyers, the...
CARS
motor1.com

You've probably never seen this rare, quirky VW truck before

Automotive history is filled with forgotten cars, models left along the roadside, dwarfed by more famous names. Certain parts of the world in the 1970s had a certain Volkswagen you may never have heard about before – the Basis-Transporter. It was a bare-bones utility truck designed for basic utility and affordability, though only 6,200 Basis-Transporter Prototypes were ever made.
BUYING CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Shelby Cobra Concept Sells For $2.64 Million At Monterey Car Week

Back in 2004, Ford unveiled the Shelby Cobra concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The car was a manual, V10-powered homage to the original Cobra and was overseen by Carroll Shelby himself. Fast forward 17 years, and while the car never made it to production, the lone prototype, nicknamed “Daisy”, has sold at auction for $2.64 million.
BUYING CARS
soyacincau.com

This Chinese electric SUV can charge almost as fast as fuelling up a petrol vehicle

GAC Aion is an electric car company in the Chinese market that is boasting some impressive figures with their new charging technology. Expected to be released this September, this technology has different versions with varying charging speeds: 6C and 3C. The 6C high-rate version was shown to charge from 0-80% in only eight minutes and 30-80% in just five minutes. Moreover, it still draws 481kW from the charger even when the car is at 80% charge. The 3C model is not as fast, going from 0-80% in 16 minutes and 30-80% in 10 minutes.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Volkswagen ID. Buzz AD Prototype Gives Best Preview Yet Of Electric Van

January 8, 2017 – that's when Volkswagen unveiled the much-hyped ID. Buzz concept at the Detroit Auto Show to signal an all-electric take on the iconic Microbus for the inevitable zero-emissions era. Fast forward to September 6, 2021, the production version is still not ready for prime time, but to ease the wait, VW's commercial division is providing our best look yet at the hotly anticipated electric van.
CARS
thedrive

The 2023 Subaru Solterra Electric SUV Sure Looks Like a Toyota Clone

That's not exactly a bad thing, however. Subaru released a single image Tuesday of its upcoming electric SUV, the Solterra, which is expected to go on sale mid-2022. The 2023 Subaru Solterra is the brand's first-ever electric SUV, and also the "most technologically advanced Subaru ever," according to the press release.
CARS
wardsauto.com

Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS SUV Revealed in Munich

Mercedes-Benz’s upmarket Maybach division previews its first battery-electric SUV model with the unveiling of the Concept EQS at the 2021 Munich auto show in Germany. Set for U.S. introduction in 2023, the latest in a growing number of Mercedes-Maybach models is based on the upcoming EQS SUV. It features traditionally unique exterior styling elements and signature two-tone paint scheme together with a contemporary four-seat interior with individual rear seats offering what the German automaker describes as “first class” levels of luxury and accommodation.
CARS
TechRadar

The fastest accelerating electric cars in the world

Rapid acceleration is one thing almost all electric cars have in common. Whether it's a Tesla Model 3 outgunning a McLaren F1, a Rimac Nevera with 2,000 horsepower, or a Porsche Taycan launching a family of four with luggage to sixty in three seconds, most EVs are seriously quick. And...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Gives Us A Sneak Peek At Its Sexy New EV Sedan

Volkswagen showed off its new ID Life Concept at the IAA Motor Show in Munich, Germany, and our first mission was to find out of this adorable little electric car is slated to come to the United States. The ID Life's sub-$25,000 price point seems like it could go over well in a market brimming with expensive electric vehicles, but the US is a tough place to sell such a small model. During a roundtable discussion with VW executives, we wanted to know if the ID Life is slated to come to America; and if not, what other EVs we might expect from the German automaker?
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV starts luxury brand's EV rebirth

Munich concept gives first look at new Mercedes EV SUV in range-topping Maybach form. Mercedes-Maybach has previewed its first electric SUV by unveiling the Concept EQS at the Munich motor show. Set for UK introduction in 2023, it’s based on the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, featuring a series of Maybach-specific...
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Mach-E ER RWD Matches VW's IDs In Bjørn's 1,000 Km Challenge

Here is Bjørn Nyland's final test of the Extended Range (ER), Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E: the 1,000 km challenge. The Mach-E ER RWD has achieved a good time of 10 hours and 25 minutes, and required just three charging stops. This time is comparable to...
CARS
insideevs.com

New Renault Megane Electric Spied Testing Alongside VW ID.4

Renault is just a few days away from fully revealing the all-electric, all-new Megane, which is expected to be called the Megane E-Tech Electric, although some still refer to it as the MeganE. This is the French automaker’s attempt to get in on the lucrative (and expanding) compact electric crossover segment that is already populated by very talented models.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Lotus teases two electric SUVs, four-door coupe, and sports car

Lotus on Tuesday announced plans for four new electric models, including two SUVs, a four-door coupe, and a sports car—all to be launched over the next five years. The first SUV, codenamed Type 132, will launch in 2022, a Lotus press release said. The four-door coupe, codenamed Type 133, will follow in 2023. The second SUV (Type 134) and the sports car (Type 135) will debut in 2025 and 2026, respectively.
CARS
Reuters

Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE small e-car at $24,000

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Monday took the wraps off the ID LIFE, a fully electric small car to be launched in 2025 at a cost of around 20,000 euros ($23,730) in a bid to make battery-powered cars affordable for the masses and younger generations. "The ID...
CARS

