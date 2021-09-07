CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Celebrity Chef Roger Mooking Demonstrates the Goodness of California Grapes

californiaagnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Canadians around the country had the opportunity to watch celebrity chef and Canadian native Roger Mooking demonstrate the versatility and goodness of California grapes during live segments on “Breakfast Television” and “CHCH Morning Live.” Mooking created three recipes featuring California grapes for the television segments. In addition to the television segments, Chef Mooking conducted radio interviews, a podcast, and a taped television segment for the show “Where Parents Talk.”

californiaagnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
andnowuknow.com

California Table Grape Commission Lands Radio Spots to Promote Category

FRESNO, CA - Beloved by consumers far and wide, California table grapes have officially made the transition from fan-favorite to radio star. Don’t believe me? Turn on your favorite radio show and you just might hear major influencers praising the coveted variety as the ultimate healthy snack. According to a...
AGRICULTURE
Only In Southern California

Pann’s Restaurant In Southern California is Where History and Good Food Meet

If you love history, pop culture, and good food, you’ve got to check out Pann’s Restaurant in Los Angeles. A pillar in the city, it’s been around since the late 1950s and carries the nostalgia of the times. Few things have changed about the iconic diner, which has starred in movies and photoshoots for decades. […] The post Pann’s Restaurant In Southern California is Where History and Good Food Meet appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
winemag.com

Bonterra 2019 Made with Organic Grapes Merlot (California)

Concentrated flavors of blueberries and blackberries are nicely framed by moderate tannins in this dry wine that's been bolstered with 13% Petite Sirah. A full body and lightly gripping texture set it up nicely for pairing with big proteins. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Made with Organic Grapes. Variety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mlivingnews.com

A Century of Good Taste The Mancys Celebrate 100 years

Mancy’s has been a leading name in restaurants in Toledo for a long time. The Mancy’s moniker has expanded over the years to various restaurants around the city. With the upcoming 100th anniversary of the opening of Mancy’s Steakhouse, here’s a run-down of the Mancy family history of Toledo area establishments celebrating a century of cuisine.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Marin Independent Journal

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone cooks up debut 2022 color of the year

Well, no, it’s actually a field of greens, which we’ll get to in a minute. But first this: When Behr Paint’s marketing team emailed to say the company would announce its color of the year (known in design circles as the COTY), and its associated palette, via a virtual cooking class with a celebrity chef, I was intrigued. (Palette, palate, get it?)
BEAUTY & FASHION
oklahoman.com

Marni Jameson: Color of the Year presented by celebrity chef

And the color of the year is ... Well, no, it’s actually a field of greens, which we’ll get to in a minute. But first this: When Behr Paint’s marketing team emailed to say the company would announce its Color of the Year (known in design circles as the COTY), and its associated palette, via a virtual cooking class with a celebrity chef, I was intrigued. (Palette, palate, get it?)
BEAUTY & FASHION
simivalleyacorn.com

Grape state of mind

It’s been said, good fences make for good neighbors. And for some residents in Simi Valley, those boundaries are alive and flourishing and the fruit they produce can be the seeds for long-lasting friendships. Good winemakers make for good neighbors, said Lori Dario. She should know, because she lives next...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Grapes#Sun Media#Food Drink#Canadians#Canadian Living
WTHR

Celebrity chef to give free taste of upcoming Carmel restaurant

CARMEL, Ind. — If you're a long-time fan of the cooking show "Top Chef," you probably recognize the name Fabio Viviani. Viviani was voted "fan favorite" in the fifth season of "Top Chef" in New York. The celebrity chef is now opening a restaurant in Carmel this fall called Osteria....
CARMEL, IN
Tyla

Celebrity Chef Tom Kerridge Defends £87 Steak

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has come out in defence of his menu prices after he was criticised online for his £87 sirloin steak. The 48-year-old Michelin-star chef responded to a tweet posted by wine expert Guy Woodward who called out the prices at Kerridge’s Buckinghamshire-based two Michelin-starred pub The Hand and Flowers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
houstonfoodfinder.com

Downtown Houston Hotel Restaurant With Celebrity Chef Cred Taps Into Local Talent

Rosalie Italian Soul in the C. Baldwin Hotel at 400 Dallas initially opened with celebrity chef Chris Cosentino guiding the menu. The casually elegant, 70s-themed Italian-American eatery temporarily closed in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now finally reopening on Wednesday, September 15, but Cosentino is stepping out of the executive chef role, despite the fact that Rosalie is named after his grandmother. However, the new executive chef has a Houston pedigree and experience with a popular local restaurant.
HOUSTON, TX
californiaagnet.com

California Navel Orange Crop Forecast Down 14%

USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service — The initial 2021-22 California Navel orange forecast is 70.0 million cartons, down 14% from the previous year. Of the total Navel orange forecast, 67.0 million cartons are estimated to be in the Central Valley. Cara Cara variety Navel orange production in the Central Valley is forecast at 6.0 million cartons. These forecasts are based on the results of the 2021-22 Navel Orange Objective Measurement (O.M.) Survey, which was conducted from June 15 to September 1, 2021. Estimated fruit set per tree, fruit diameter, trees per acre, bearing acreage, and oranges per box were used in the statistical models estimating production.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

This TikTok Chef Used The Sun To Cook A Fancy Lobster Omelet

The sweaty period of time between June and September can be best illustrated by the image of eggs frying on a sidewalk from the sheer heat of the summer sun. It was only a matter of time, then, before one chef applied Gordon Ramsay's obsession with "elevating" foods to this process.
RECIPES
thetahoeweekly.com

Under-the-radar grapes to enjoy

Ok, I admit it, I am part of the problem. Although I like to see myself as a man of the wine world, a quick review of my decades of wine articles demonstrates that they are, let’s say, not as diverse as they could be. Looking at the written record,...
DRINKS
Time Out Global

Try new dishes (and win prizes) during a celebration of rising chefs

Need an excuse to eat and drink your way through some of the best restaurants in Chicago? Restaurant industry magazine StarChefs is bringing its Rising Stars Restaurant Week back to Chicago (for the first time since 2018), crowning a new group of Chicago Rising Stars—chefs, pastry chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, bakers and brewers that are creating delicious dishes (and drinks) while also making contributions to the communities where they live and work.
CHICAGO, IL
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy