Celebrity Chef Roger Mooking Demonstrates the Goodness of California Grapes
Millions of Canadians around the country had the opportunity to watch celebrity chef and Canadian native Roger Mooking demonstrate the versatility and goodness of California grapes during live segments on “Breakfast Television” and “CHCH Morning Live.” Mooking created three recipes featuring California grapes for the television segments. In addition to the television segments, Chef Mooking conducted radio interviews, a podcast, and a taped television segment for the show “Where Parents Talk.”californiaagnet.com
Comments / 0