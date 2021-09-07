AUDIO: Postureless – “Liminal Pleasure”
Lo-fi hip hop producer Postureless is out with his debut EP. It’s a collaborative effort featuring raps from hip hop artists Defcee and CRASHprez on two songs each. Both of them spit conscious sentiments; for example Defcee talks about balancing love with trust in “Siphon” while CRASHprez tackles resilience in the face of great fears in “Onward.” It’s an elevating project from Postureless with spirited production. Half of the proceeds are going to Stop Line 3 Bail Funds.breakingandentering.net
