Music

AUDIO: Postureless – “Liminal Pleasure”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLo-fi hip hop producer Postureless is out with his debut EP. It’s a collaborative effort featuring raps from hip hop artists Defcee and CRASHprez on two songs each. Both of them spit conscious sentiments; for example Defcee talks about balancing love with trust in “Siphon” while CRASHprez tackles resilience in the face of great fears in “Onward.” It’s an elevating project from Postureless with spirited production. Half of the proceeds are going to Stop Line 3 Bail Funds.

breakingandentering.net

telegraphherald.com

Audio review

“Screen Violence,” by CHVRCHES (EMI/Glassnote Records) The fourth studio album from Scottish synth-pop group CHVRCHES already was sounding great before they did something to push it into the realm of the spectacular. They reached out to The Cure frontman Robert Smith, whose dark sound has been a touchstone to the...
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Detraction – “Umami Land”

Dystopian electronic project Detraction has a new album out. This one fascinatingly introduces pop sensibilities through trip hop beats that weave in and out of the experimental, dense soundscapes. As a concept the whole thing feels like one is retrieving fond moments out of distorted dreams. The final track drones on as if the dreams are becoming more vivid until ultimately they wither away. Detraction juxtaposes joy and dysphoria in a poignant way.
MUSIC
wsau.com

Pure Pop Pleasure

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. Call him the anti-pop star. Harry Nilsson seemed to do all the wrong things for success in the music business. He didn’t tour. He didn’t even like doing other live performances. He wrote songs that seemed to be out of the mainstream even though other artists disagreed and recorded may of his tunes. (Three Dog Night had a big hit with “One”) He recorded an album of Randy Newman songs when few really knew who Newman was. He wrote and recorded a children’s story called “The Point” which became an ABC TV movie in February of 1971.
MUSIC
wbgo.org

Mndsgn's 'Rare Pleasure' Dials Up a '70s Fusion Vibe

Listening to the seductive beats of Mndsgn (pronounced "mind design") offers some interesting revelations about jazz’s present-day influence. This electronic artist is one example of how the music inspires many outside the genre, especially within the vibrant experimental hip-hop community in Los Angeles. Two L.A.-based record labels specialize in this...
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Julius Dolls – “Glamorize”

Chicago-based indie pop artist Julius Dolls has a new single out. This one kicks things off with a disco feel, gradually introducing Dolls’ ethereal vocals and swelling into an uplifting dance jam that folks of all tastes could enjoy. The production and lyrics together make you feel young and want to bide your time with the people and good times around you. Julius Dolls drops a brightly shining gem in the midst of societal chaos, keeping us in the present moment.
THEATER & DANCE
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Andrew Prichard – “Love ‘N Laughs”

One of the perks of being a solid songwriter is that you can utilize your skills however you wish. That’s the case for Andrew Prichard, who released a comedy album of loose tracks based on requests. The five song EP is full of fun, but is also based around some decent writing that shows you what the solo act can do if he puts his mind to it. If you just need something to lighten up your day, this is it. Check out “Love N’ Laughs” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: It Is Dead – “A Place of Darkness”

“Cryptsludge” project It Is Dead recently dropped a new EP. Consisting of a ten-minute and nine-minute track, it’s a diabolical pair of compositions that drone menacingly against satanic growls. The lyrics are minimalist but carry enough wickedness to cast you into damnation. If you like your metal blackened and drawn-out, look no further than It Is Dead.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Noah Lema – “One For You”

The best way to describe Noah Lema and Anderton’s new single is “nostalgic pop in a modern setting.” The title is ‘One For You .’ It takes cues from previous generations while still forging a new path forward. Noah puts his best foot forward with a production that can’t go...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Can’t Complain”

Wave Chapelle has locked in for the ninth month of consecutive weekly drops, and he “Can’t Complain” on his first track from the Brown Pack. The track talks about Wave staying on his grind, and continuing to enjoy his life while working overtime. Patience is key here, but whenever Wave raps about his hustle, as he’s done many times this year, you know the bars are authentic. The Brown Pack is here, and Wave Chapelle only seems to elevate his game with each new collection. Check out “Can’t Complain” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Drudini Featuring Plytme – “LNLY”

Drudini and Plytme have a new collaboration out, and they get into their feelings for “LNLY.” The two melodic artists play well off of one another’s tones here, taking dark production with some bouncing bass and utilizing to talk about their respective life situations. There’s the duality of flexing in public but feeling empty when alone, and it’s an aspect to the hip hop lifestyle that doesn’t get highlighted enough. While the track is personal to the two artists, it’s relatable in today’s culture, and the production makes it a track that you’ll want to run back a few times when the mood is right. Check out “LNLY” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Waley Brown – “Freakster, Vol. 1”

Singer/songwriter/experimenter Waley Brown released a new project last Friday, and things get subdued on “Freakster, Vol. 1.” The record explores everything from deep sounding guitars to bright synths, with vocal tones that sound like Lou Reed’s illegitimate offspring. Brown has a cooler than cooler approach to making music, though nothing appears to be off the table when it comes to instrumentation. Waley Brown is just one of many talented artists on the fringe of Milwaukee music currently, but certainly shows potential to further elevate into new territory. Check out “Freakster, Vol. 1” here below:
MILWAUKEE, WI
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Old Wolves – “Shovel and a Broom”

Dark blues-folk project Old Wolves has a new single out. It’s a song about everyone’s spirits getting buried at the end of the day by the titular tools; the sentient vehicles we call our bodies ultimately return to the dirt that birthed us. Joe Zumpano kicks the tempo up with some bluegrass sensibilities here. Face your fate with Old Wolves’ new single.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

INTERVIEW: Moses & Peter Pancake

We talked with Moses and Peter Pancake, originators of Non-Pop! at Summerfest 2021 before their headlining set. Don’t forget to subscribe to Breaking And Entering on YouTube for more videos from Summerfest and beyond, and subscribe to Breaking And Entering on Patreon for as low as $5 to get even more exclusive content!
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Synymata FT. Neverwaves – “Bury Me Alive”

EDM producer Synymata teamed up with vocalist Neverwaves for a new track. This one’s a dubstep jam featuring soaring vocals about wishing to disappear in order to hide from pain. Emotions are tumbling down, making you feel like you’re descending into an abyss. It’s a rather emotional effort from the two artists, but it makes for a cathartic headbanger. Check it out!
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The Nile Club – “Ob-Long”

Alternative rockers The Nile Club dropped a new single this week. It seems to be about a guy who’s down in the dumps, and he just keeps digging himself deeper and deeper. Eventually the jam builds into a cry for comfort, wishing that things would just be better. It’s catchy and carries a keen guitar melody with a soaring solo embedded within. We hope this is the sign of more to come soon from The Nile Club.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Seanie & Andres Crovetti – “Paper Moon”

Electronic-dream pop artist Seanie teamed up with Andres Crovetti for their debut single. Textural and hazy, the song features gentle vocals that sing about moonlight in your eyes and feeling a cosmic connection with another. It’s a creatively wavy beginning for Seanie, and we look forward to what they’ll do next.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Faded Francis – “FRANCIS I”

Hip hop artist Faded Francis has a new EP out. There’s themes of aimlessness, intoxication, navigating relationships, and just trying to mind your business. The production is jazzy, watery, and airy all at once; Francis brings the hooks with a reserved, honest demeanor. It’s a tape about merely existing with chaos occurring all around you, and doing what you need to do to survive it. Faded Francis delivers the soundtrack to being in your mid 20’s with his debut EP.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

ARTIST SPOTLIGHTS: Death Tape Super Bass, Citizen 2-13, Chamber of Knives, J. Mollerskov, Steve Schlei, Lorna Dune, Tampertamper, Pleasure Thief

Noise label/concert promoter FTAM hosted a massive noise showcase in the backyard of X-Ray Arcade Sunday afternoon. Sets from Death Tape Super Bass, Citizen 2-13, Chamber of Knives, J. Mollerskov, Steve Schlei, Lorna Dune, Frenia, TamperTamper, and Pleasure Thief all took place. We got to talk to each and every one of them – except Frenia, since we spotlighted them before. Brace yourself; there’s many to get to know.
MILWAUKEE, WI
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wolfbiter & James Dece – “Comin’ In Hot”

Bass producers Wolfbiter and James Dece teamed up for a new single out today. As you can imagine, it’s a fiery blast of industrial zaps. The two artists build momentum that shakes the room and then – right when you think things can’t get any hotter – they switch it up with a gnarly drop. It’s one of the most exciting EDM tunes we’ve heard all year, and we hope to hear more from both Wolfbiter and James Dece in the near future.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Zonk Rolan Featuring Lil Saucy – “Bo$$”

When you see Lil Saucy’s name associated with a track, you might have a sound for the track in your head before hitting play. You’d also be surprised to hear an acoustic guitar lead in “Bo$$,” the new collaboration with Zonk Rolan, but eventually the worlds collide with trap percussion sliding in. Both artists have a melodic flow, with plenty of flexes in their own distinct way. There’s some pop appeal here, but the crossover makes the best utilization of Zonk and Saucy’s skills to create a catchy tune. Squeeze the last bits of the sound of summer out with “Bo$$” below:
MUSIC

