CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: 2 teens and a qualifier seek US Open semi spots

WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZPLB_0botGfEc00
US Open Tennis Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Botic Van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Elise Amendola)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

12:30 p.m.

Two teenagers and a qualifier could be in the semifinals of the U.S. Open by the end of the day.

Or perhaps Daniil Medvedev will restore more normalcy to the tournament by getting there for the third straight year.

The No. 2 seed began the action Tuesday with a quarterfinal match against 25-year-old Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who is trying to become the first man to come through qualifying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

Medvedev, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2019, is the only player remaining who hasn't dropped a set in the tournament.

In the other men's quarterfinal match, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was set to meet 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 12 seed from Canada.

Another Canadian, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, was to play No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, the No. 8 seed, faces second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the other women's quarterfinal.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic falls short of history as Daniil Medvedev wins US Open

Novak Djokovic fell at the final hurdle in his bid to win the calendar Grand Slam as Daniil Medvedev claimed his first major title at the US Open.By winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles, the world number one gave himself the chance to do what only Don Budge and Rod Laver have ever managed in the men’s game by claiming all four titles in the same year.To add to the weight of history on his shoulders, victory would also have seen him move clear of his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and become the first...
TENNIS
audacy.com

Raducanu, 18, 1st qualifier in US Open semis; Sakkari next

NEW YORK (AP) — When Emma Raducanu got to Flushing Meadows to try to win her way through qualifying and earn what would be a berth in her second Grand Slam tournament, she was not planning on a particularly long stay. Look at her now, two weeks into this adventure:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Bleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

Emma Raducanu arrived in New York City having played in only one previous Grand Slam event. She's leaving as the 2021 U.S. Open women's singles champion. Not only that, but she also rolled through the tournament without dropping a set. It was a dominant display by the 18-year-old from Great...
TENNIS
Springfield News Sun

The Latest: Djokovic takes Grand Slam bid into US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Novak Djokovic will take his Grand Slam bid into the U.S. Open semifinals. Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3, moving two victories from becoming the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
wtmj.com

The Latest: US Open men’s semis start, again with Medvedev

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. The men’s semifinals have started at the U.S. Open, with Daniil Medvedev playing in them for the third straight year. The No. 2 seed from Russia is on the court against No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime,...
TENNIS
audacy.com

The Latest: Djokovic, Zverev get started in US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Novak Djokovic has to get past the hottest player on the men's tennis tour to keep alive his Grand Slam hopes. The No. 1 seed is on the court in the U.S. Open semifinals against...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic needs to recover now', says former No.1

When everything pointed to a comeback by Sascha Zverev after winning the fourth set, at that moment Novak Djokovic showed that he was the number one in the world and that he had an edge over his opponents in a best-of-five match. The Serbian, who seemed perhaps less physically brilliant...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Canadian#Ap
WGAU

The Latest: Raducanu rolls through 1st set in US Open semis

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Emma Raducanu has rolled through the first set of her women's semifinal. The 18-year-old qualifier from Britain stormed past No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari 6-1 in 36 minutes. Raducanu won the first five games...
TENNIS
CBS Sports

US Open men's final: Daniil Medvedev shocks Novak Djokovic, ending his bid for the Grand Slam

Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in dominant fashion, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, to win the men's singles title at the 2021 US Open. With the win, Medvedev played spoiler to Djokovic's bid to become the first man to win all four majors -- the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open -- in the same year, known as the calendar-year Grand Slam. It is Medvedev's first career Grand Slam singles title.
TENNIS
dallassun.com

Medvedev, Tsitsipas qualify for ATP Finals

New York [USA], September 13 (ANI): Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the second and third singles players to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21, following their results at the US Open. Both men will compete in the season finale for the third consecutive year.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
WNMT AM 650

Tennis – Medvedev, Tsitsipas book ATP Finals spots

(Reuters) – Newly crowned U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas have joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic in qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals, the men’s tour said on Monday. Medvedev became the latest major winner on Sunday when he ended Djokovic’s quest for a record 21st major title...
TENNIS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
29K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy