In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still seen attempting a move to 1.3890 while above 1.3760. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward pressure has eased and GBP has likely moved into a consolidation phase’ and we expected GBP to ‘trade sideways within a 1.3800/1.3870 range’. Our view for sideway-trading was not wrong even though GBP traded within a narrower range than expected (1.3797/1.3841). The quiet price actions offer no fresh clues and further sideway-trading would not be surprising. Expected range for today, 1.3800/1.3860.”

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO