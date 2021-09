Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MTN strikes new mobile money partnership; Slovak Telekom opts for Ekinops; Three UK will resurrect EU roaming charges. A European Commission filing on Wednesday has revealed that US chipmaker Nvidia is officially seeking EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of Arm, the chip design company that is based in the UK but owned by Japan's SoftBank. As Reuters reports, it is anticipated that EU regulators will share the concerns of the UK's Competitions and Markets Authority, which has already indicated that an in-depth investigation into the proposed deal will be necessary because it raises serious competition concerns. The European Commission last month hinted that it was likely to launch a formal investigation into the deal. (See Eurobites: EU launches formal investigation into Nvidia-Arm deal and UK watchdog flexes muscles over Nvidia's Arm deal.)

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO