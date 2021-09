If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people, and the tenth leading cause of death in the nation (CDC, 2019). Every year in the U.S., more people die by suicide than in car accidents, and more suicide deaths occur than homicide and AIDS deaths combined. Did you know that for every one person who ends their life by suicide 316 people seriously consider suicide, but don't end their lives?

13 DAYS AGO