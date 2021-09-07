CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

The Barfield Partners With HIS to Deliver Seamless Guest Connectivity

Hotel Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury Texas property deploys HIS’ advanced Wi-Fi network services to meet guest expectations for high-speed, reliable internet. PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — September 7, 2021 — Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced the implementation of a high-speed Guest Wi-Fi service for The Barfield, an Autograph Collection hotel. Opening in summer 2021 as Amarillo’s preeminent luxury hotel, The Barfield’s adoption of advanced Wi-Fi technology by HIS will ensure that business and leisure guests alike receive the high-speed connectivity and reliability that they expect.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Indonesian ISP DTP Partners Hughes to Deploy Satellite Connectivity

Indonesian ISP Dwi Tunggal Putra (DTP) has selected Hughes Network Systems JUPITER System platform to deploy satellite connectivity across 1,400 rural locations. DTP joins more than half a dozen other operators that have implemented the Hughes JUPITER platform across thousands of cellular backhaul and Internet access sites to support the LC1 and LC2 broadband initiatives of BAKTI, a division of the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Information. The DTP implementation includes a JUPITER gateway and terminals powering service on the KTSAT 7 (KT7) satellite and will bring broadband across Indonesia and into Papua, a part of the country that has lagged in connectivity.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

RAJANT Showcases Fully Mobile, Underground and Open-Pit Mine Autonomous Connectivity for MINExpo With Solution Partners

MALVERN, PA — Rajant Corporation, and a vast complement of its technology partners, will be attending MINExpo taking place at the Convention Center in Las Vegas. The event runs from September 13th to 15th, with Rajant joining with partners in North Hall at Booth 1261-N. Showcasing its collaborative solution for fully mobile, underground mine and open-pit connectivity will be Boston Dynamics, NEVIL, Overwatch Aero, Vorbeck, and xCraft. Live video/voice demonstrations and partner interviews will run each day.
MALVERN, PA
martechseries.com

Socure and SpecTrust Partner to Seamlessly Deliver Digital Identity Verification and Fraud Solutions

Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, and SpecTrust, a next-generation risk management platform, will offer the recently launched SpecTrust ROAM, a no-code fraud fighting platform, to work in conjunction with the industry-leading Socure ID+ digital identity verification and fraud solution. This solution will be demoed live at the upcoming FinovateFall on September 13 at 9:00 AM EDT, in New York City.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Canvas GFX and Aras Partner to Deliver Integration of Aras Innovator and Canvas Envision

– Canvas Envision combines a powerful and intuitive graphics app with cloud-based collaboration and viewing. Canvas GFX, Inc, the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries today announced that it has partnered with Aras, provider of a digital transformation platform to enable the resilient enterprise to deliver an integration between Canvas Envision and the Aras innovator platform.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Performance#Broadband Internet#The Barfield Partners#Hotel Internet Services#Autograph Collection
martechseries.com

Annex Cloud And Vtex Partner To Deliver Loyalty – Enabling Customer Retention And Omnichannel Ecommerce Solutions

Integrated Solution Empowers Enterprises to Accelerate Growth and Build Lasting Customer Bonds Through Value-based Engagement Leveraging First-party Data. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced a partnership with VTEX, the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, to enable enterprises to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale—increasing customer lifetime value, improving retention and building emotional customer bonds that last.
TECHNOLOGY
uga.edu

Stephanie Bradshaw: Seamless Transition

For Stephanie Bradshaw, one nightmare home economics project spoiled her on sewing. She had to make a skirt with a zipper, waistband, and buttons—an overwhelming task for a novice. “It was like telling somebody who has never cooked to whip up a soufflé,” says Bradshaw BSHE ’89. “It was too advanced. And so I never really enjoyed sewing.”
HOME & GARDEN
StreetInsider.com

WISeKey and FOSSA Systems present WISeSat at The International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) for delivering secure and global, satellite IoT connectivity

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WISeKey and FOSSA Systems present WISeSat at The International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) for delivering secure and global, satellite IoT connectivity. WISeSat will offer secure and cost-effective IoT connectivity for...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Military.com

Day in the Life of Military Working Dog Handler and His Partner

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Bobadilla, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, shows what a typical day for him and his partner, Ali, is like while deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, on Sept 1, 2021. (Air Force video by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)
PETS
bodyshopbusiness.com

Ford, LexisNexis Partner to Help U.S. Drivers Maximize Connected Vehicle Benefits

LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Ford Motor Company announced they have entered into a strategic agreement so that Ford connected vehicle data can be available to U.S. auto insurers via the LexisNexis Telematics Exchange. Ford and Lincoln customers with an eligible 2020 model year or newer vehicle can opt in to participate in usage-based insurance (UBI) programs, which has the potential to save customers money through more personalized insurance offerings.
CARS
Hotel Online

The Driskill Hotel Unveils Completed Renovation of Guest Suites

AUSTIN, TX – September 10, 2021 – Historic and legendary Texas hotel, The Driskill, is thrilled to unveil the renovation of 14 guest suites on the historic side of the hotel, as part of an ongoing refresh of the entire property. A stylish testimony to modern Texas charm, the upgraded suites are now available to reserve.
AUSTIN, TX
Hotel Online

Tourism After Lockdown: Hotel Guests Expect Normal in the New Normal

The Delta variant continues to disrupt the reopening of economies in many parts of the world and, indeed, some countries are grappling with previously unseen levels of infections. Consequently, a challenge with tourism right now is responding to the evolving needs of consumers. Vaccination progress has enabled international travel to restart in some countries, and after months of restrictions, many consumers have dusted off their passports to enjoy an eagerly awaited break. However, a key question remains: what are the needs and expectations of travelers as we adapt to coexisting with the virus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

Augmentir Selected to Join the Webex Ecosystem as Cisco’s Connected Worker Partner

HORSHAM, PA — Augmentir, Inc. announced that it has been recently selected to join the Webex ecosystem and SolutionsPlus program as Cisco’s connected worker partner. As a result, Augmentir software will be integrated into Cisco’s direct and channel sales offerings giving customers the ability to purchase Augmentir together with Webex by Cisco through Cisco’s Global Price List.
HORSHAM, PA
martechseries.com

Dialpad Partners With TelcoDataCloud to Bring Modern Cloud Communications to Australian Enterprises

Dialpad and TelcoDataCloud provide flexible, reliable UCaaS and CCaaS solutions for companies of all sizes. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its partnership with TelcoDataCloud, an independent telecommunication service and consultancy provider. Together, Dialpad and TelcoDataCloud are on a mission to future-proof Australian businesses with communication solutions and cloud innovation.
TECHNOLOGY
tippnews.com

Loren Data Launches New Portal with Advanced Visibility and B2B Onboarding Support

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B eCommerce communications technology, announced today that they have introduced a new user interface for their clients. “Enabling secure transaction management and real-time administration of our customers’ trading communities is a central tenet...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

D4t4 Solutions Adds Nearly 100 Automated Marketing Signals To The Celebrus Customer Data Platform

Automated Marketing Signals Now Available for Celebrus CDP Customers in Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications, and Healthcare. D4t4 Solutions Plc, a leading innovator in customer data, management, and analytics, today added nearly 100 new preconfigured Automated Marketing Signals (AMS) to the Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP). These additions mean Celebrus CDP customers in travel and hospitality, telecommunications, and healthcare can now take advantage of AMS to convert more customers with highly personalized, real-time content.
TECHNOLOGY
Hotel Online

Hotels Projected to End 2021 Down $59 Billion in Business Travel Revenue

WASHINGTON – September 15, 2021 – The hotel industry is projected to end 2021 down more than $59 billion in business travel revenue compared to 2019, according to a new report released today by the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Kalibri Labs. That comes after losing nearly $49 billion in business travel revenue in 2020.
SMALL BUSINESS
CMSWire

Acquia Acquires Widen, Salesforce Updates Service Cloud and More CX News

Acquia, a Boston-based digital experience management software company, has announced that it has agreed to acquire Widen, a cloud-native digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software provider. The move represents the latest acquisition for a digital experience management software provider, following moves from Bloomreach, Sitecore and Optimizely...
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Edward-Elmhurst uses AI/ML to deliver seamless, personal payment plans for healthcare

As patients demand more consumer-friendly payment experiences, hospitals must find ways to deliver cost-effective, easy-to-use, self-service, customized options. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies can help facilitate this effort, using data to drive communication, payment schedules and collections. During an August webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and...
HEALTH
Hotel Online

Clean Guest Data and Why It Matters

Data is like gold for hotel marketers — but only if it’s good data. Learn all about how bad data can make your marketing fall flat, and discover our step-by-step process for cleaning up your database. Even with the best intentions and training in place, it’s very easy for hotels...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy