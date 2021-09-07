The Barfield Partners With HIS to Deliver Seamless Guest Connectivity

The Delta variant continues to disrupt the reopening of economies in many parts of the world and, indeed, some countries are grappling with previously unseen levels of infections. Consequently, a challenge with tourism right now is responding to the evolving needs of consumers. Vaccination progress has enabled international travel to restart in some countries, and after months of restrictions, many consumers have dusted off their passports to enjoy an eagerly awaited break. However, a key question remains: what are the needs and expectations of travelers as we adapt to coexisting with the virus?

