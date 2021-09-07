The Barfield Partners With HIS to Deliver Seamless Guest Connectivity
Luxury Texas property deploys HIS’ advanced Wi-Fi network services to meet guest expectations for high-speed, reliable internet. PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — September 7, 2021 — Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced the implementation of a high-speed Guest Wi-Fi service for The Barfield, an Autograph Collection hotel. Opening in summer 2021 as Amarillo’s preeminent luxury hotel, The Barfield’s adoption of advanced Wi-Fi technology by HIS will ensure that business and leisure guests alike receive the high-speed connectivity and reliability that they expect.www.hotel-online.com
