Lew Thomas (1932–2021)

Pathbreaking Conceptual photographer Lew Thomas died in August in Petaluma, California, at the age of eighty-eight. The news was announced by the Los Angeles–based Philip Martin Gallery, his longtime representative. The Bay Area artist beginning in the early 1970s created memorable bodies of work, typically in black-and-white, themed around words’ relationship to one another, the pictorial embodiment of language, and the passage of time. Alongside artists including Lutz Bacher, John Baldessari, Hal Fischer, Barbara Kruger, and Cindy Sherman, he was a part of the Photography and Language movement, which took root in California in the mid-1970s and greatly influenced the conceptual photography of the 1980s. Writing in Artforum in 2014, Sarah Lehrer-Graiwer noted, “His structural allegiance to basic black-and-white is so succinct yet capacious—depicting imagery that resonates metaphorically, often in racial terms—that it acquires an intense social dimension. At the same time, its literal, one-to-one indexicality anticipates both the copy-and-paste re-presentational logic of the Pictures generation and all the digital peregrinations that have followed.”