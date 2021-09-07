CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UniFocus Expands Its Workforce Management Capabilities With Acquisition of Knowcross

Cover picture for the articleIndustry-leading innovator of Labor Management technology extends its integrated platform with the addition of task management to boost operational performance. DALLAS, TX — September 7, 2021 — UniFocus, the leading provider of Workforce Management Systems, today announced its acquisition of Knowcross, a global leader in task management and operational optimization software for the hospitality industry. The merging of the two organizations’ technologies under the UniFocus umbrella is set to provide service business operators a single, streamlined solution for determining the real-time labor needs of their business while ensuring timely service completion for maximum operational efficiency across each of their various departments.

