How TPA’s Can Move To Cloud To Mitigate Rising Costs, Adapt To Regulations and Meet Customer Needs
Third-party administrators (TPAs) deliver personalized, low-cost coverage options for employers and their workers. However, major barriers can get in the way of delivering the high-value care TPAs are known for providing. Those barriers include rising healthcare costs, constantly changing rules and regulations, and evolving employer and employee needs. Innovative TPAs are turning to cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) to overcome these challenges and more since the platforms can offer core business administration in a flexible and adaptable manner. These solutions are also scalable for growing TPAs, providing numerous benefits beyond traditional automation.healthitanalytics.com
