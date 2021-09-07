How TPA’s Can Move To Cloud To Mitigate Rising Costs, Adapt To Regulations and Meet Customer Needs

Roborock does a great job of meeting the needs of the modern consumer, by adding features to its robot vacuums that are actually useful. These features that are added are designed to make it easier to clean your home, without the user needing to intervene. From LiDAR for navigating around your home, to ReactiveAI for avoiding obstacles, to the auto-empty dock so you don’t need to remember to empty the dustbin. These are just a few of the features that Roborock has debuted in its products in recent years, that aim to meet the needs of the modern consumer.

