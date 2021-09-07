CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How TPA’s Can Move To Cloud To Mitigate Rising Costs, Adapt To Regulations and Meet Customer Needs

healthitanalytics.com
 9 days ago

Third-party administrators (TPAs) deliver personalized, low-cost coverage options for employers and their workers. However, major barriers can get in the way of delivering the high-value care TPAs are known for providing. Those barriers include rising healthcare costs, constantly changing rules and regulations, and evolving employer and employee needs. Innovative TPAs are turning to cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) to overcome these challenges and more since the platforms can offer core business administration in a flexible and adaptable manner. These solutions are also scalable for growing TPAs, providing numerous benefits beyond traditional automation.

healthitanalytics.com

Comments / 0

Related
odi.org

The financial costs of mitigating social risks: costs and effectiveness of risk mitigation strategies for emerging market investors

This report assesses the costs and effectiveness of responsible investment practices in emerging market contexts. Its results make the business case for investments in social risk mitigation and avoidance practices. Such practices include community engagement efforts, impact assessments and the establishment of grievance resolution mechanisms. Implemented correctly, responsible investment practices...
ECONOMY
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

How Restaurant Owners Can Leverage POS Technology To Help Offset Rising Food Costs

Across the country, prices for food are reaching all-time highs as inflation picks up and COVID-19 restrictions loosen, driving more consumers to resume dining, shopping and traveling. Food costs have climbed 0.8 percent in July 2021, its largest monthly increase since February 1981, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wholesale costs for meat and poultry have also skyrocketed more than 20 percent since the start of the year, separate government data shows, while U.S. producer prices for processed poultry in May hit a record high.
FOOD & DRINKS
automotiveworld.com

How can automotive players mitigate the risk of supply chain shortages?

The road to recovery was always going to be bumpy. Whilst there are clear signs of a recovery in the car market as society emerges from the pandemic, demand is not being matched by supply. For example, such has been the global demand for semiconductors (the “brain” for every kind of electronic device), that shortages of these parts have slowed vehicle production lines and deliveries to the forecourt.
ECONOMY
ksl.com

How hyperautomation can streamline your business, cut costs

This story is sponsored by Intelgic. If you're a business owner or a CXO, think about how much time you could save if certain day-to-day operations happened automatically. You could delegate your least favorite tasks to the robots and save the fun stuff for yourself. No more tedious number-crunching. No...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software As A Service#Saas#Scalable
Dark Reading

I Moved to Cybersecurity After a Decade in Finance — Here's How You Can Too

Mysterious characters in hoodies hunched over keyboards. Touchscreen monitors in fervent war rooms whirling with binary code. Roles in the cybersecurity field are far from the intense coders and stereotypical hackers portrayed in movies and television shows. The profession may not be as glamorous as what Hollywood imagines, but it is a well-paying industry with limitless growth opportunities thanks to the ever-changing nature of technology.
SOFTWARE
eWeek

The New Focus on CloudOps: How Enterprise Cloud Migration Can Succeed

The numbers are in: The global cloud computing market has reached $250.04 billion in 2021 with a projected compound annual growth rate of 17.9%, which will reach $791.48 billion by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Statistics vary, but most enterprises have migrated between 20-40 percent of their systems to...
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

How open source can help the NHS navigate tech regulations

Hazel Jones, head of health at Made Tech, discusses how open source can help the NHS to navigate tech regulations. While technology is playing an increasingly important role in how NHS trusts and bodies provide care and operate, there are many challenges services face when looking to implement new tech solutions.
HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Intermodal Summit: Adapting to customer needs in a pandemic

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Intermodal Summit Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Delivering on customer experience during the pandemic. DETAILS: Elise Gosch discusses how customer needs have changed over the past year and a half and how Union Pacific is investing in its network and technologies to deliver a superior customer experience to its intermodal shippers.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oracle
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Vaccine mandates could turn into affordable healthcare mandates

With the relative success of vaccine mandates in keeping employees safe, company mandates may have the potential to lower healthcare costs as well. A Sept. 13 post authored by Robert Pearl, former Permanente Medical Group executive director and CEO, argued that recent COVID-19 vaccination mandates should pivot into calls for employers to challenge rising healthcare costs.
BUSINESS
readwrite.com

How Companies Can Achieve Cloud Cost Optimization and Get the Most out of It

Today, companies are actively using cloud technologies, as these technologies help to cut costs and attract profits. However, like any other resource, the cloud has nuances that you need to know to get the most out of it for your business. We will tell you how to achieve cloud cost optimization and what factors should be taken into account to maximize the benefits of working with the cloud.
ECONOMY
APG Nation

Marketing Expert Christopher Lee of WNY Holdings Discusses How to Calculate Customer Acquisition Costs and Customer Lifetime Value

Every business knows that marketing is important to build a brand, attract new customers, and retain current customers. But, a marketing expert at WNY Holdings, Christopher Lee, often sees that business owners don’t know how to track, manage and analyze their marketing plans effectively. Luckily, there are standard metrics that...
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

Learn how a canopy tent can meet your advertisement needs as a business

Custom canopy tents come in many shapes and sizes. As the name itself suggests, you can customize the tent you order to suit your requirements. The high-quality aluminum frame provided with the tents enables height adjustments possible according to your needs. You can also alter the length and width of these tents to be compatible with the venue’s dimensions.
ECONOMY
baltimorenews.net

How to Know When You Need Custom Software

We often observe a situation when enterprises constantly change their chosen development strategy. They move from their own design to boxed products. Then finalize the boxed product on their own or by the hands of third-party development companies by bespoke software. Some go this way to the end and outsource...
SOFTWARE
Mercury News

Opinion: How the Bay Area can meet future housing needs

Silicon Valley is hiring but is hundreds of thousands of dwelling units short of honorably housing the vast number of new primary and larger number of lower paid local serving jobs needed this century. Our urban sprawl-based land-use patterns, based on the mid-1900s highway systems, will quickly reach terminal gridlock if that housing is accommodated by unfocused opportunity housing densities. Yet, as a Mercury News April 20, 2016 oped stressed, focused transit village in-fill atop the valley’s 60+ rail stations and parking are a win, win, win, win for all.
REAL ESTATE
Android Headlines

How Roborock Is Meeting The Needs Of The Modern Consumer

Roborock does a great job of meeting the needs of the modern consumer, by adding features to its robot vacuums that are actually useful. These features that are added are designed to make it easier to clean your home, without the user needing to intervene. From LiDAR for navigating around your home, to ReactiveAI for avoiding obstacles, to the auto-empty dock so you don’t need to remember to empty the dustbin. These are just a few of the features that Roborock has debuted in its products in recent years, that aim to meet the needs of the modern consumer.
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

The Discussion: The changing shape of healthcare

Jens Koegler, Healthcare Industry Director, VMware EMEA. Why did it only take God six days to build the world? Because he didn’t have to deal with legacy. This was one of the many topics covered in a recent roundtable discussion looking at the healthcare sector. Kieron White, business transformation and change consultant guided us through this conversation, along with Christoper Logan, Executive Healthcare Advisor, and myself. We, of course, had a body of great customers from university hospitals, hospital chains, Government bodies and retail pharmacy from across Germany, UK, Netherlands, Nordics and the METNA region.
HEALTH SERVICES
Hr Morning

How HR can move the needle on diversity and inclusion

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) is at the top of nearly every HR leader’s mind. But many struggle to make a difference. In fact, gender and ethnic diversity in leadership rose less than 5% in a five year span, according to McKinsey & Company researchers who kept close tabs on it across companies and continents.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
informnny.com

How clouds can help predict the future

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – If you’ve ever laid down to watch the clouds roll by you would see they all come in different shapes and sizes and no two look alike… or do they? Well, there’s more than meets the eye when you look up at the sky. Each cloud can be identified and used to help predict future weather. With a little training, you can spot similar clouds and know exactly what they mean!
ENVIRONMENT
houstonmirror.com

Global Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2030

The global clinical nutrition market size of valued USD 34572.0 billion in 2020 and anticipated to generate revenue of USD 56314.1 billion by end of 2030, with a growing CAGR of 5.0%.During the COVID-19 epidemic, the life sciences industry has played a critical role. To deal with the worldwide issue, traditional competitors teamed up to speed up research and develop the world's quickest new vaccine. Governments, health systems, payers, retail pharmacies, and charities are increasingly collaborating with the pharmaceutical industry to offer extensive distribution and management. Reinvented workplace settings, a shift in health-care delivery, and new partnerships to achieve efficiency are just a few instances of how technology breakthroughs are enabling this unprecedented transformation. While pharmaceutical innovation is saving the globe, biopharma and medtech firms now have a chance to keep up the trend.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy