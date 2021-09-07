Jake Gyllenhaal commands the screen in first trailer for The Guilty
Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua re-team for The Guilty, and the first trailer teases the high-concept premise coming to Netflix this fall. Set in one location, we see Gyllenhaal leading the film as a 911 operator attempting to save a life. The official synopsis reads, “a troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations — and reckonings.”www.flickeringmyth.com
Comments / 0