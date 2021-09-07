CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal commands the screen in first trailer for The Guilty

By EJ Moreno
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua re-team for The Guilty, and the first trailer teases the high-concept premise coming to Netflix this fall. Set in one location, we see Gyllenhaal leading the film as a 911 operator attempting to save a life. The official synopsis reads, “a troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations — and reckonings.”

www.flickeringmyth.com

Paste Magazine

Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua Reunite For 911 Dispatch Drama The Guilty

Reuniting after the disappointing boxing film Southpaw, Jake Gyllenhaal and director Antoine Fuqua have landed their latest film, The Guilty, at Netflix. Written by True Detective creator (and co-writer of Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven) Nic Pizzolatto, the movie follows Gyllenhaal’s 911 dispatcher on a desperate mission to save a caller.
imdb.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Gets Warm Ovation in Venice With Jake Gyllenhaal on Hand to Cheer Her Debut

Maggie Gyllenhaal was glowing as her assured directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” received a warm, four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival’s Sala Grande after Greek music played as the credits rolled, with her brother Jake Gyllenhaal cheering in the row behind her. Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of the eponymous Elena...
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix and WWE announce interactive horror movie Escape the Undertaker

Netflix and World Wrestling Entertainment have announced the upcoming release of Escape the Undertaker, a new interactive horror movie heading to the streaming service in time for Halloween. As per Bloody Disgusting, Escape the Undertaker features legendary WWE Superstar The Undertaker alongside Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E of...
Harvard Crimson

Trailer Breakdown: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Benedict Cumberbatch (left) stars as Doctor Strange and Tom Holland (right) stars as Peter Parker in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021) trailer. By Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Disney. Perhaps the most anticipated upcoming release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Jon Watts’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Its long-awaited...
MOVIES
