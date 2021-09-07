CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Health Orders for Local Home Health Care Workers and Indoor Youth Sports

Cover picture for the articleNew health orders are in effect for Sonoma County. First, home health care workers and pharmacists are now required to show proof of COVID vaccination or undergo regular testing. It applies to all businesses and governmental entities with personnel who are home health care workers or pharmacists. Second, indoor youth sports participants must wear masks indoors along with coaches, personnel and spectators, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also required for both competition and practice, during physical education, conditioning/weightlifting, and other indoor activities. Additionally, the county health department encourages anyone involved in youth sports to get the vaccine if they are eligible.

