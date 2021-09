Window blinds just might be the unsung heroes of a house. They serve several practical purposes like adjusting natural light levels, controlling privacy and visibility, and helping with energy efficiency. It’s easy to want to spend your hard-earned money in another direction, but installing blinds on your windows is a solid investment. How much do blinds cost? The answer includes many factors, but a typical price range is $210 to $1,226, with an average of $706. The cost of installing blinds not only comprises labor and materials, but also the number, size, and type of blinds. You may prefer automated blinds, fabric blinds, or traditional vinyl vertical blinds. Read on to find out more about how much blinds cost to install.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO