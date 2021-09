Mary Edwards passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Mary is survived by her sister, Lenore; sisters-in-law, Harriet and Marie and her four children, Pat, Nancy, Donna and Donald Jr.; grandchildren, Marisa, Cory, Kristin and great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Rosalee and Eliana and Duke. Mary and her husband, Don raised their children...

AMHERST, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO