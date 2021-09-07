Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: I’ll be ready for Travis Kelce

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns will soon find out which was the better approach: their own Camp Health, or the Chiefs’ grueling, high-intensity camp. “We just stress the importance of starting the season fast,” Patrick Mahomes told Chiefs media during his podium interview Wednesday. “We’ve had a very tough training camp, as everyone knows, where we really compete and go at it every single day at practice. I think that prepares us to be ready to go from Day 1. And so, just stressing the importance, we’ve kind of came out, in my time at least, with a lot of really good teams up early in the season.

