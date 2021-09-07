Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: I’ll be ready for Travis Kelce
The Browns’ 2020 season came to an end against the Chiefs in the playoffs last year and they’ll try for a better result in Kansas City this Sunday. One difference for the Browns from the last time the two teams met will be the presence of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the defense. The second-round pick is listed as a backup on the team’s depth chart, but he expects to have a prominent role in the opener as part of the team’s plan to deal with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
