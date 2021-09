Air travel can already be a headache when you consider the time and money it takes to book a ticket, get to and from the airport, and arrive at your destination safely and on time. And that's if everything goes right. Throw in the added stress of COVID-19 and all the accompanying concerns and risks, and any number of other potential problems that could arise, and the last thing you want to do is increase your chances of having a terrible travel experience by flying with an unsatisfactory flight carrier. That's why Best Life is here to help you avoid the most unreliable airline, based on a new study from J.D. Power.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO