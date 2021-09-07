Janet Jackson shares first teaser clip of 'Janet' documentary: 'This is the truth'

Press Association

The one-minute trailer opens by stating the documentary is over five years in the making before Missy Elliott says Jackson "is what a superstar looks like," Mariah Carey calls her "an empowered woman" and Paula Abdul piggybacks off of that by further declaring the five-time Grammy winner is "a force to be reckoned with."

Finally, Jackson provides the most important clarification of all: "This is my story, told by me, not through someone else's eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me."

The trailer is soundtracked by the title track of Jackson's 1986 album "Control," which topped the Billboard 200 chart. Perhaps most striking is that the first verse ("When I was seventeen, I did what people told me / I did what my father said, and let my mother mold me / But that was long ago, I'm in / Control") correlates with footage of Jackson's abusive late father, Joe, who died in June 2018.

"JANET" was announced in early March and will air over two nights on Lifetime and A&E in January 2022 to commemorate the 40-year anniversary of Jackson's self-titled debut album.