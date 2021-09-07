CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday: Harden Not Your Hearts

By Sabbath School Lesson
 7 days ago

Of course, Israel did enter the Promised Land. A new generation crossed the border and, with God’s help, took the strongholds of the land and settled there. They did not, however, enter into God’s rest, the idea being that many did not experience the reality of salvation in Jesus because their lack of faith was manifested by flagrant disobedience. Even, though rest was associated with the land, it included more than just where the people lived.

Journal Review

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
inspiringtips.com

RELIGION
Mashed

Belief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
RELIGION
harlanenterprise.net

LIVING ON PURPOSE: Becoming what Christ died for us to be

The idea of not being spiritually prepared to trust Christ because of a lack of interest is like being told that you have been scheduled to box a champion fighter this coming Friday night, even though you have no boxing experience and are in terrible physical condition. It’s too late to start training and you will easily be knocked out with one punch. Another scenario would be that you have been given one week to compete in a body-building contest against other contenders that have been lifting weights for years. You have never lifted weights, are overweight. It will be obvious to everyone that you did not take this seriously. The same is true with knowing God and His Word and today is the day to start building faith so that we will be ready to stand strong when trials and tribulations come. I remember the song, “Wasted days and wasted nights” and this could not be a more clear explanation of our lives if we refuse to invest our time seeking God’s presence. Solomon told the Almighty that above all things he wanted more wisdom and understanding and the Lord was very pleased. How would you respond to God if He were to ask you what you would want more than anything in the world?
RELIGION
Twice Mine

Twice Mine

So the creation of the heavens and the earth and everything in them was completed. On the seventh day God had finished his work of creation, so he rested from all his work. And God blessed the seventh day and declared it holy, because it was the day when he rested from all his work of creation. Genesis 2:1-3 NLT.
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Thursday: Conquering a Heavenly City

At times, Hebrews 4 has been used to emphasize the observance of the seventh-day Sabbath, while others have used it to challenge the validity of this Sabbath rest, in light of the fact that there is another (end-time) rest. Neither position reflects the biblical text well. Instead, the text suggests that the end-time focus on God’s special rest has been present since Creation and that the celebration of Sabbath rest offers a small, weekly taste of that end-time rest. Indeed, for the Jews the Sabbath has been understood to be a small precursor of the “olam haba” (“the world to come”).
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Inside Story: Stepping Out in Faith

Someone told Father about Jesus in Iraq. Father fell in love with Jesus and joined the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Mother, however, decided to remain with her traditional religion. After some time, life became difficult for the family in Iraq. Father, fearing for the safety of Mother and their two young...
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Friday: Further Thought ~ Longing for More

Self-denying, self-sacrificing gives glory and victory to the cross. The promises of God are very precious. We must study his word if we would know his will. The words of inspiration, carefully studied and practically obeyed, will lead our feet in a plain path, where we may walk without stumbling. Oh, that all, ministers and people, would take their burdens and perplexities to Jesus, who is waiting to receive them, and to give them peace and rest! He will never forsake those who put their trust in him.” — Ellen G. White, The Signs of the Times, March 17, 1887, p. 161.
RELIGION
blufftontoday.com

Ring: I need the heart of Jesus more than ever

I will be honest with you. I drafted a harsh critique for the modern believer concerning the choice to be vaccinated or unvaccinated. I had lost enough friends on this round and got word a few minutes ago of another very close friend who contracted COVID with the vaccination but survived with no problem because he had the shots.
OKATIE, SC
ssnet.org

Sabbath: The Restless Prophet

One of the most interesting stories in Scripture has to be that of Jonah. Here he was, a prophet of God, someone called of God, and yet — what? He runs away from God’s call. Then, after being persuaded in a dramatic way to change his mind and obey the Lord, he does so, but then only to do what? To complain that the people to whom he was called to witness actually repented and are spared the destruction that, otherwise, would have been theirs!
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Sunday: Running Away

Jonah sets off in the opposite direction to where God called Him. He doesn’t even stop to reason with God, as had many of the other Bible prophets when called to be God’s messengers (see, for example, Exodus 4:13). Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that Jonah has...
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Monday: A Three-Day Rest

Though he was there in the deep, in a very dangerous situation, Jonah, in his prayer, prays about the sanctuary. He will look toward “Your holy temple.”. The temple forms a focal point of this prayer, and it should be the central point of prayer in general. There is primarily only one place in the Old Testament where God can be found. He is in the sanctuary (see Exodus 15:17, Exodus 25:8). The sanctuary is the central point of prayer and communion with God.
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Tuesday: Mission Accomplished

While walking the city, Jonah proclaims God’s message: “Yet forty days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown!” (Jonah 3:4). The message is right to the point. Though the details are not given, it becomes clear that the message falls on receptive ears, and the people of Nineveh (collectively!) believe Jonah’s words of warning.
RELIGION
mercercountyoutlook.net

Pastor Doug Meyer leads worship service at St. Pauls United Church of Christ

(9-13-21) The Congregation of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ  Rockford welcomed Pastor Doug Meyer to the pulpit on Sunday, September 5, 2021. He began the service with a message for the children that involved cookies in the shape of a hammer and the USA. The hammer cookie cutter was one owned by the late Reitta Branstetter; Doug thanked Connie (Branstetter) Sapp for donating the cutter to him. His message to the children was about Labor Day and thanks to God for work and the chores that parents give their children so that they can learn the meaning of work. Jesus was a carpenter and worked with his earthly dad, as a child.
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Two Little Words

His master replied, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” - Matthew 25:21 (NIV) Matthew 25:14-21 Today’s scripture reading describes a master’s positive response to a servant who...
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Wednesday: An Angry, Restless Missionary

Unfortunately, the story of Jonah doesn’t end with chapter 3. Jonah 4:1-11. What is Jonah’s problem? What lesson can we learn from his rather faulty character?. Jonah 4 begins with Jonah’s anger toward God because his mission outreach was so successful. Jonah is worried about looking foolish. We find God taking the time to talk to and reason with His prophet, who behaves like a toddler having a temper tantrum.
RELIGION
Longview News-Journal

Pool: Isaiah and the gods of winter

I was asked on short notice to read in public. Although I had previously indicated my reluctance, the designated reader had not arrived. I agreed to do what needed to be done. I read a passage from the book of Isaiah that begins, “The Lord GOD has given me the tongue of a teacher / that I may sustain the weary with a word.”
RELIGION

