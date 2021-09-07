CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Bettye Jane Staggs

Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia - Mrs. Bettye Jane Staggs, age 73, wife of Dewey Lee Staggs, and a resident of Columbia, went to her eternal home on Saturday, September 4, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Chapel Grove Church of Christ Cemetery in Lawrence County with Phil Patton officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

