The average rental price in five major Utah counties has shot up a stunning 45% in just over a year and a half. That’s according to a new report released Monday by the Utah-based property management software company Entrata. The report comes as the Beehive State, which has been the fastest-growing state in the country over the past 10 years, continues to grapple with a housing shortage that’s fueling an affordable housing crisis and “insane” housing prices thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, which threw the national housing market into upheaval.

UTAH STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO