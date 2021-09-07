CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Spotlighting the Tri-Valley's innovation economy

danvillesanramon.com
 9 days ago

The Tri-Valley’s innovation culture has grown stronger since Lawrence Livermore and Sandia national labs started their Open Campus program about a decade ago. That was spotlighted during the San Francisco Business Times’ annual look at the Tri-Valley that took place on Zoom 10 days ago. Panels featured the Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Groups’ 2040 Vision, the housing challenges in the area and the two national labs and the private sector opportunities coming out of it.

www.danvillesanramon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

HSU Partners with UC Davis to Launch ‘Tech Center for Small Business Innovation’

This is a press release from HSU News & Information:. In a one-of-its-kind collaboration, Humboldt State University’s Northern California Small Business Development Center (NorCal SBDC) has partnered with the University of California, Davis to open a tech center that will support business owners and innovators in bringing new ideas, inventions, products, and services to market.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
theiet.org

E&T Innovation Awards: young pioneers in the spotlight

What is more inspiring than young engineers bringing their new generation of ideas to solve societal issues? The Young Pioneer Award, a new category at this year’s E&T Innovation Awards, is highlighting this talent, with entrants aged 15-25. Dr Ivan Ling is assistant professor at University of Southampton, Malaysia, a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
bizjournals

A closer look at the rise of Arizona’s innovation economy

In the past, Arizona’s economy has been defined by growth. That still holds true today, except today’s growth looks very different. In 2021, growth means semiconductors; electric and automated vehicles; batteries; renewable energy; the internet Of things; artificial intelligence; quantum computing; smart materials; fintech; proptech; edtech; medtech; biopharma; cybersecurity and so much more.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Dublin, CA
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Valley’s best neighborhoods

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Lennar.) The Valley’s real estate market is on fire. True, we proclaimed the same thing last year, in our inaugural Top Agents issue, but what was a hot market then is doubly hot today. More accurately, 2.7 times as hot. That’s how fast year-over-year home values climbed in the intervening 12 months. A theoretical home worth $400,000 in June of 2020 was worth $506,000 in summer 2021.
REAL ESTATE
timespub.com

Spotlight: Tri State Stairlifts

Tri State Stairlifts is locally owned and operated by Don Pasquarella, who has been servicing the Bucks County area for 28 years. The company is an authorized stairlift dealer for Brooks/Acorn and Harmar and provides both sales and service. Stairlifts have been installed in hundreds of thousands of homes worldwide,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
marketresearchtelecast.com

Harward businessman and scientist raise $ 15 million to revive mammoths

The North American startup Colossal plan revive woolly mammoths extinct thousands of years ago, based on the idea that the return of this species to its habitat could help repair the currently degraded ecosystem. The woolly mammoth and the Asian elephant share 99.6% similar DNA composition, so the scientists decided...
WILDLIFE
pennbizreport.com

Wabtec, Carnegie Mellon to create railroad technologies

Wabtec, a provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, and Carnegie Mellon University recently signed an agreement to create technologies that will decarbonize freight rail transport, improve freight safety, and generate greater rail network utilization. The agreement will focus on powering...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Innovation#Spotlighting#Tri Valley#The Tri Valley#Open Campus#10x Genomics Co#Sandia#Australian#Uc Davis Dept#Applied Science#Catalyst
WestfairOnline

Sema4 names IBM Research veteran as first chief science officer

Stamford AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company Sema4 has appointed Gustavo Stolovitzky to the newly established senior leadership position of chief science officer. Stolovitzky is an expert in computational biology, disease modeling and nano-biotechnology, with over 25 years of experience in high throughput data analysis for biology and...
STAMFORD, CT
KSEN AM 1150

UM Professor Earns $2.5M Grant to Study Hantavirus Disease Transmission

MISSOULA – University of Montana researcher Angela Luis has been awarded a National Science Foundation grant to study how diversity of competitor species affects infectious disease transmission in wildlife – specifically hantavirus in deer mice. Luis earned the five-year, $2.5 million grant from NSF’s Ecology and Evolution of Infectious Disease...
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
danvillesanramon.com

Contra Costa County order to require vaccine or negative test for gyms, indoor dining

The order goes into effect Sept. 22 and will require patrons to prove they're fully vaccinated, or have been tested within the previous three days. Health officials say Contra Costa County has seen a severe spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer, due to the increased prevalence of the highly infectious delta variant and unvaccinated residents.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley researchers link electric grid limitations and racial inequities

Campus researchers in the Energy and Resources Group, or ERG, released a study Sept. 13 showing that electrical grid limitations could exacerbate existing racial inequities in California. The study was authored by Anna Brockway, campus doctoral candidate in the ERG; Duncan Callaway, campus ERG associate professor; and campus graduate student...
BERKELEY, CA
dbusiness.com

U-M to Lead Research Team Bringing VR Robots to Construction Sites

The National Science Foundation has announced it is providing $2 million to a University of Michigan-led research team in Ann Arbor to enable robots to learn from workers at construction sites. The goal is to make the industry safer and more attractive to workers. “Construction is much more dynamic and...
ENGINEERING
outsourcing-pharma.com

Gates Foundation, Exscientia enter $70m agreement to develop COVID-19 treatments

The pharma tech firm has forged a four-year partnership with the foundation to develop antivirals for COVID-19 and other viruses with pandemic potential. Exscientia, a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help discover and develop drugs, has announced a four-year collaboration agreement with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The partnership (worth a total of $70m USD) will focus on developing small-molecule therapeutics to battle the current COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dot.LA

Nominate Innovators for dot.LA's Startup Awards

We are thrilled to announce the dot.LA Startup Awards 2021, a celebration of the most innovative people and companies in the L.A. startup and tech community. The event will be hosted live on Friday, October 29th, during the dot.LA Summit. We will recognize and celebrate L.A.'s most coveted startup pioneers, rising tech companies and disruptive innovators.
ECONOMY
Valley Morning Star

Sales tax numbers show Valley economy humming

Sales tax allocations for July indicate local economies are definitely on the rebound from their pandemic-related malaise, with practically every major Valley city posting double-digit gains over a year ago. Statewide, too, the numbers were striking. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special...
HARLINGEN, TX
WJTV.com

Jackson State receives $700K grant for Digital Tele-Health Incubation Hub

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $700,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will help Jackson State University’s College of Health Sciences launch the first phase of its Digital Tele-Health Hub (DTH) that will address historical health disparities among African Americans. According to university leaders, the department’s CEPH-accredited School of Public...
TECHNOLOGY
communityvoiceks.com

UMKC Receives $300K to Study Urban Entrepreneurship

The Center for Neighborhoods at UMKC received a three-year, $300,000 grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation to study the opportunities and challenges that Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs face starting new businesses in urban neighborhoods in Kansas City. “Entrepreneurs and local businesses face a challenging environment for starting new or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
uthsc.edu

Yan Cui and Team Are Innovating Artificial Intelligence Approach to Address Biomedical Data Inequality

Yan Cui, PhD, associate professor in the UTHSC Department of Genetics, Genomics, and Informatics, recently received a $1.7 million grant from the National Cancer Institute for a study titled “Algorithm-based prevention and reduction of cancer health disparity arising from data inequality.”. Dr. Cui’s project aims to prevent and reduce health...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy