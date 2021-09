This week’s confrontation between a pod of orcas and the Nauticat 44 ketch Tuuletar which left the boat rudderless is just the latest in a string of encounters with orcas off the coast of the Iberian Peninsula. In fact, over 50 of these encounters have been reported, half of which required the damaged boats to be towed back to shore. The above video from Halcyon Yachts shows one of these unnerving encounters from onboard. In response, Spain has ordered bans on small boats sailing between Cape Trafalgar to Barbate twice in the past year.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO