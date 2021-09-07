Jewel Mathis Whitlatch
Columbia - Jewel Samantha Mathis Whitlatch, 90, secretary for Mt. Pleasant Schools, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at her residence in Columbia. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 12:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with John Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.www.columbiadailyherald.com
