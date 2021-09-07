CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas abortion tracking website shut down a second time

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cj7RP_0botBya800

A Texas-based abortion tracking website that was designed to help enforce the state’s recently enacted abortion ban has been shut down for a second time.

Prolifewhistleblower.com, which was created by anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, invited people to send in anonymous tips on those who may be performing or aiding in abortions in violation of the state's new law.

Texas’s abortion law essentially bans almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy. The legislation also allows private citizens to sue people who aid or perform abortions in violation of the law.

The website was booted from GoDaddy on Friday for violating the company’s terms of service policy on collecting information on third parties.

The site’s registration was changed to Epik, which is notorious for hosting other controversial websites like 8chan, the Daily Beast reported. The site later went offline after Epik told Texas Right to Life that it violated the company’s terms of service.

A representative for Epik told the Daily Beast that it had received complaints that the anonymous forum violated the company’s terms of service, particularly the collection of information on third parties without consent.

“We contacted the owner of the domain, who agreed to disable the collection of user submissions on this domain,” Epik told The Daily Beast.

Prolifewhistleblower.com now redirects to the main website for Texas Right to Life.

Texas Right to Life spokesperson Kimberlyn Schwartz told The Washington Post that the organization is seeking long-term plans for the website.

“We’re exploring various long-term plans for the domain registration,” Schwartz said. “For now, ProLifeWhistleblower.com is redirecting to TexasRightToLife.com only while we move hosts.”

Before it was removed from GoDaddy, multiple TikTok and Reddit users had flooded the anonymous tip line with fake reports.

Comments / 1

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Texas teen uses TikTok to sabotage abortion whistleblower website

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - As the Biden administration vows to take on Texas Senate Bill 8 banning nearly all abortions in court, a Fort Bend County teen is taking on the law through TikTok. Olivia Julianna, 18, used sarcasm, her knowledge of social media, and her followers to overwhelm...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Antelope Valley Press

Compulsory childbearing comes to Texas

For nearly half a century, Americans have lived in a country in which safe, legal abortions were generally accessible to those needing them. The constitutional protection established in the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was firm and secure. That fact, paradoxically, worked to the political advantage of activists who reject abortion rights.
TEXAS STATE
SlashGear

GoDaddy gives Texas abortion website notice: Find new host ASAP

The so-called Texas abortion ‘whistleblower’ website may go dark in the near future if it doesn’t find a new host. The website’s current host, GoDaddy, has warned Texas Right to Life that it has 24 hours to find a new host before its services are cut off. This won’t be the first time GoDaddy has shut down a controversial website for violating its rules.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortions#Prolifewhistleblower Com#Texas Right To Life#The Daily Beast#The Washington Post#Texasrighttolife Com#Tiktok
Laredo Morning Times

Anonymous Texas website for snitching on abortions getting switched off

A mind-boggling provision in Texas' new abortion law allows private citizens to sue virtually anyone involved with helping a woman obtain an abortion. The bounty if someone successfully sues and wins is $10,000, plus attorney fees. In the days leading up to the law, which went into effect on September...
TEXAS STATE
fox13news.com

GoDaddy stops service for Texas anti-abortion group's whistleblower website

Florida lawmakers suggest Texas-style abortion law. Web hosting provider GoDaddy suspended service Friday for an anti-abortion group’s website that allowed users to report violations of Texas’ restrictive abortion law. Prolifewhistleblower.com, the website established by Texas Right to Life, allowed users to submit anonymous tips about suspected abortions. GoDaddy’s decision came...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Apple Insider

Apple's Shortcuts leveraged to disrupt Texas anti-abortion website

An iOS Shortcut devised by a TikTok content creator is being used to hinder the operation of a Texas anti-abortion website that is urging people to report individuals seeking a procedure. A controversial Texas law banning abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy went into effect on Sept. 1, a...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Texas abortion website shows blocked messages amid fake tips campaign

The Texas Right to Life group’s abortion whistleblower website has been inaccessible for many users today; instead of displaying its anonymous tip page, the website is instead showing a 503 error and telling users they’ve been blocked. The message given explaining the reason for the block varies based on whether the user is out of state or using a VPN.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTimes

Is There Any Chance Texas' Abortion Ban Will Be Struck Down?

Wednesday night, after many people on the East Coast had already gone to sleep, the Supreme Court issued a one-paragraph order that told Texas it could ban almost all abortions in the state. In a mere twelve sentences, the Court dealt a near-deathblow to the most contentious right in constitutional law and politics over the last half century — the right to access to abortion.
TEXAS STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

After a GoDaddy warning, the website for reporting Texas abortion violations became inaccessible.

After a GoDaddy warning, the website for reporting Texas abortion violations became inaccessible. A website set up to allow Texans to report abortion legislation infractions became inaccessible as of Saturday after receiving a warning from its initial domain registrar, GoDaddy. GoDaddy notified Texas Right to Life, the organization that created...
TEXAS STATE
tennesseestar.com

Taking Down Pro-Life Websites, Donating to Planned Parenthood: How Tech Companies Are Fighting Texas’ Abortion Law

Several major tech companies spoke out against the Texas Heartbeat Act, taking down pro-life websites and funding out-of-state abortions. The “Texas Heartbeat Act” enacted May 19, prohibits abortions after the unborn baby’s heartbeat is detectable, with exceptions for medical emergencies. The law includes a provision providing a civil cause of action to sue a person who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion,” and may result in a plaintiff receiving $10,000 or more for each abortion found to be in violation of the law.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas News

Texas Right to Life says it plans to restart abortion whistleblower website

UPDATED, 12: 41 pm. Texas Right to life now says when the site will go live after security updates are completed and the timeline is classified. After being dropped by other website hosts, such as GoDaddy and Epik, for its anonymous abortion reporting tip line, Texas Right to Life said Thursday it has found a new website host and anticipates the site will back up by Friday evening.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

336K+
Followers
37K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy