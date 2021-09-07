Texas abortion tracking website shut down a second time

A Texas-based abortion tracking website that was designed to help enforce the state’s recently enacted abortion ban has been shut down for a second time.

Prolifewhistleblower.com, which was created by anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, invited people to send in anonymous tips on those who may be performing or aiding in abortions in violation of the state's new law.

Texas’s abortion law essentially bans almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy. The legislation also allows private citizens to sue people who aid or perform abortions in violation of the law.

The website was booted from GoDaddy on Friday for violating the company’s terms of service policy on collecting information on third parties.

The site’s registration was changed to Epik, which is notorious for hosting other controversial websites like 8chan, the Daily Beast reported. The site later went offline after Epik told Texas Right to Life that it violated the company’s terms of service.

A representative for Epik told the Daily Beast that it had received complaints that the anonymous forum violated the company’s terms of service, particularly the collection of information on third parties without consent.

“We contacted the owner of the domain, who agreed to disable the collection of user submissions on this domain,” Epik told The Daily Beast.

Prolifewhistleblower.com now redirects to the main website for Texas Right to Life.

Texas Right to Life spokesperson Kimberlyn Schwartz told The Washington Post that the organization is seeking long-term plans for the website.

“We’re exploring various long-term plans for the domain registration,” Schwartz said. “For now, ProLifeWhistleblower.com is redirecting to TexasRightToLife.com only while we move hosts.”

Before it was removed from GoDaddy, multiple TikTok and Reddit users had flooded the anonymous tip line with fake reports.