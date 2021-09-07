CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, GA

64-year-old Christine Louise Miller dead after a single-vehicle crash on Clarks Bridge Road (Gainesville, GA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdnW1_0botBsHm00
64-year-old Christine Louise Miller dead after a single-vehicle crash on Clarks Bridge Road (Gainesville, GA)

On Monday afternoon, 64-year-old Christine Louise Miller, a resident of Lula, lost her life following a single-vehicle accident on Clarks Bridge Road.

Officers were called to the crash scene a little after 1:20 p.m. According to the responding officers, Miller was driving a 2016 Kia Soul northbound on Clarks Bridge Road.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

64-year-old Christine Louise Miller dead after a single-vehicle crash on Clarks Bridge Road

September 7, 2021

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Gainesville, GA
City
Lula, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Gainesville, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

35-year-old Joshua Dore dead after a two-vehicle crash in Denham Springs; Terrell Turner arrested (Denham Springs, LA)

35-year-old Joshua Dore dead after a two-vehicle crash in Denham Springs; Terrell Turner arrested (Denham Springs, LA)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday, 35-year-old Joshua Dore, a resident of Breaux Bridge, lost his life following a bicycle crash in Livingston Parish while officers arrested 59-year-old Terrell Turner, from Walker, on suspicion of DWI.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarks#Single Vehicle Crash#Accident#Ga
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 46-year-old Michael Bernardo and 28-year-old Keandre Allums who died in a crash (Berkeley, CA)

Officials identified 46-year-old Michael Bernardo and 28-year-old Keandre Allums who died in a crash (Berkeley, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday, authorities released the names of 46-year-old Michael Bernardo, of Hercules, and 28-year-old Keandre Allums, of San Pablo, as the men who lost their lives after being struck by a car on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley on Sunday.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy