64-year-old Christine Louise Miller dead after a single-vehicle crash on Clarks Bridge Road (Gainesville, GA)

On Monday afternoon, 64-year-old Christine Louise Miller, a resident of Lula, lost her life following a single-vehicle accident on Clarks Bridge Road.

Officers were called to the crash scene a little after 1:20 p.m. According to the responding officers, Miller was driving a 2016 Kia Soul northbound on Clarks Bridge Road.

September 7, 2021