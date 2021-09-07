WATCH: Should the Boston Celtics start recently acquired forward Juancho Hernangomez?
The Boston Celtics continued to shake things up in their 2021 NBA offseason by dealing guards Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards for forward Juancho Hernangomez, who plays a position of need for the Celtics while being able to spread the floor a bit as a 35.1% career 3-point shot.
With only former top pick Jabari Parker on the roster as a natural 4, is there a case for having the Madrid native start for Boston next season? While there is a very good chance Hernangomez needs to fight for whatever minutes he ends up getting, one can make a fairly solid case for kicking the tires on a start for the Spanish forward.
Watch the video embedded below to hear “Locked on Celtics” host John Karalis’ take on why it might make sense to give Hernangomez a shot at starting games next season.
