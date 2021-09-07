Britain reports 209 daily deaths from COVID, highest since March

The UK has recorded 207 new Covid-19 related deaths – the highest number since March.The total number of people who had died within 28 days of testing positive has reached 132,742.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 157,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The new daily figures come following a bank holiday weekend when there is usually a lag in reporting deaths and cases.It comes after a new coronavirus strain, named Mu, has been designated a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation (WHO).Mu, or B.1.621, was first identified in Colombia and cases have been recorded in South America and Europe.The WHO's weekly bulletin on the pandemic said the variant has mutations suggesting it could be more resistant to vaccines, as was the case with Beta, but that more studies would be needed to examine this further.Former CIA officer and conspiracy theorist who called pandemic a hoax dies of CovidUnmasked and unvaccinated teacher infects half her class and some family members, says CDCTeachers and students brace for new Covid spikes and ‘inevitable’ disruption as school returns

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO