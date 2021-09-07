CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

People Faking Arrest by Cops Is the Latest Bonkers Trend to Emerge on TikTok

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago

A bizarre new trend has emerged on TikTok, showing people pretending to be arrested and taken away by police.

The social media platform is awash with dances, challenges and skits to trendy sounds , but one of the latest additions is seeing people—mostly men—faking being cuffed by cops.

The dramatizations are set to a slowed-down version of Rihanna's song Diamonds , by Son Original FYP, which has more than 100,000 videos posted using the snippet.

In many versions a light is flashing in the background, mimicking a police siren, while the person is forcibly pressed up against a wall, with their hands behind their back.

As they're pretending to be handcuffed, the trend format sees them look over their shoulder at the camera with a smoldering look.

Some mouth the words "I love you," while others added on-screen captions saying "I'm sorry" or even winking as they're then led away. And a few use the same caption "POV [point of view] You turn yourself in."

As well as the staged arrest, some of those taking part in the trend have also daubed fake blood on themselves, oozing from what appear to be faux injuries. Some have even gone as far as to apply what resembles make-up to look like bruises.

The trend has gone viral on the site , with one video, shared by @ricklimatv at the end of last month, garnering more than 55 million views.

Another, also posted by @gage.bills last month, has been watched more than 22 million times, while a third shared to account @itsmeluke_ has been seen more than 10 million times.

@ricklimatv

POV: Fui preso para salvar a sua vida… 🤯 #foryoupage #viral

♬ son original - FYP🖤
@jrmyccc

Pov : You turn yourself in..

♬ son original - FYP🖤

An expert theorized the trend may have taken off due to the "fascination" the public has with beautiful criminals, citing Jeremy Meeks as one example.

Dr. Ruth Penfold-Mounce, from the University of York, told Newsweek : "Fascination with people who break the rules and who do what most people would never dare suggests a degree of audacity, nerve and creativity - all characteristics that are generally admired.

"The recent TikTok trend seems to reflect this age-old fascination for criminality but combines it with the performance of either beauty and sensuality."

Referring to @itsmeluke_ and @ricklimatv, she continued: "You see this in the two TikTok videos where the individuals are pouting at the camera. In my mind this connects to the case of Jeremy Meeks a felon-turned-model whose breakthrough into the modeling industry was based on a mugshot."

Referring to @gage.bills video, Penfold-Mounce noted: "The last TikTok video strikes a different tone—more of an enactment of fear and threat relating to arrest (this perhaps relates to recent news coverage of police brutality.)

"Consuming this latter TikTok performance is intriguing in that it once again connects with popular consumption of disturbing or frightening material for entertainment such as crime dramas or horror."

But as popular as it is, the trend has spawned numerous parodies from people mocking the bizarre subject matter.

Fellow TikTokers have shared their own offerings, showing everything from an animated Shrek being arrested to an inflatable T-Rex, which physically can't put its hands behind its back.

Some of the clips mocking the originals have also racked up an impressive amount of views, with a version from @thelukecook seen more than 12 million times.

Cook, who shared his version last week, stitched a clip where a pair of men are thrown into an elevator, supposedly in handcuffs.

Their faces are meant to look battered and bruised, as they turn to each other and give a seductive look to the camera.

In Cook's version, he and two friends play along with the trend, appearing agitated as they're thrown onto the floor, with their hands behind their backs.

But perfectly in time with the song, they each start pouting at the camera, while two mouth "I love you" in an exaggerated way.

@coachmikebayer

What this trend really looks like 😂

♬ son original - FYP🖤
@itsbsd

POV: Your lil fancy crusty bonbon boyfriend snuck out from jail for you but gets arrested again #teamenjoyer

♬ son original - FYP🖤

Author Mike Bayer, better known as Coach Mike, shared his own spoof version.

It shows a pair of hands seemingly forcing him to turn his back up against a wall and put his arms behind his back, before he shoots a sultry look over his shoulder. The video then switches to a wide shot, showing someone standing off camera holding up a police light sequence on their laptop, as someone else films.

"What this trend really looks like," he said in the clip, shared last week, which has been seen nearly five million times.

Numerous people have commented on the various clips, with Lilie saying on Bayer's video: "I used to hate this trend! But I like this version."

Cryptoteam01 commented: "Congratulations you won this trend."

And TV personality Jenny McCarthy weighed in on the trend, as she commented on Cook's video, saying: "My favorite one."

Newsweek reached out to TikTok, @itsmeluke_, @gage.bills, @ricklimatv, @jrmyccc, @thelukecook, @coachmikebayer, @itspurplecrumbs and @itsbsd for comment.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

