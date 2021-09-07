CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Woman accused of slashing 6-year-old boy’s throat

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Missouri woman is in jail, accused of cutting a child’s throat.

Natalia Jacquemin, 46, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

Police said Jacquemin reported to them that she had “slit his throat” the night of Aug. 27, according to the newspaper.

According to court documents, Jaquemin told police “I tried getting him away from his dad. I slit his neck. ... I did it,” the Dispatch reported.

She thought she had killed the child.

Police said Jacquemin told the responding officer, “I just wanted him to rest in peace.”

Police did not explain the relationship between Jacquemin and the child, who suffered an 8-inch cut across the front of his neck. He needed surgery to repair the damage to his muscles, both the Dispatch and The Associated Press reported.

A judge set Jacquemin’s bail at $2 million.

Mother reunites with daughter kidnapped 14 years ago

A mother and her daughter are finally back together after being apart for 14 years. Jacqueline Hernandez had been kidnapped from her home in 2007 when she was only six years old, WFTV reported. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hernandez had been taken by her father, Pablo Hernandez.
Couple wanted in connection with missing Virginia toddler, arrested in South Greensburg

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A couple who is wanted for questioning in connection with a missing 3-year-old girl from Virginia, was arrested in a South Greensburg motel Sunday. State troopers and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Candi Jo Royer, 31, and her fugitive boyfriend Travis R. Brown, 29, into custody at the Knights Inn on South Main Street. The couple are from Waynesboro, Virginia. Investigators found drugs and checks that were stolen from Virginia.
German police probe balloon that caused mass blackout

BERLIN — (AP) — German police are investigating the source of a balloon that caused a massive blackout in and around the eastern city of Dresden. Authorities said the metal foil balloon caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation in Dresden shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, causing a power outage that affected hospitals, trams, factories and about 300,000 households. Dozens of people were trapped in elevators until electricity about an hour later.
Pittsburgh Police, FBI investigating threats to churches

PITTSBURGH — Federal authorities are now assisting Pittsburgh Police after threats were called in to two different churches over the weekend. About 30 worshippers were escorted out of St. John’s Catholic Church on Saline Street in Greenfield in small groups with heavily armed police at their side Sunday morning after a man threatened to harm himself and others there.
Police warning of car break-ins along Montour Trail

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are warning of car break-ins in parking areas along the Montour Trail. Cecil Township police put out a warning on Facebook, and while their department hasn’t received any reports, they said others have. Carnegie police received a call about a break-in along the trail last week.
