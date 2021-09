D.J Uiagalelei isn't your typical sophomore. In fact, at times, he comes off more like a seasoned veteran. Uiagalelei is entering his first season as the full-time starting quarterback for the Tigers, while at the same time heading into a season-opening matchup against SEC foe Georgia. However, outside of knowing he's now the starter, he doesn't feel all that different than he did one year ago heading into the season opener as the backup to Trevor Lawrence.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO