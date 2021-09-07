Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for the first time in his career after leading the Aggies to a 41-10 win over Kent State to open the 2021 season, the league office announced Tuesday. The lone returning starter on the offensive front, the All-American offensive lineman made his first start at right tackle and helped pave the way for 595 yards of offense, the fourth most in the country last weekend. The Aggies did not punt against Kent State and the offensive unit was successful on 9-of-13 third-down conversion attempts.247sports.com
