Trial of 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Resumes Today: What You Need to Know

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Mohammed and four alleged co-conspirators will face charges before a U.S. military tribunal at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, and, if found guilty, could be executed.

Newsweek

Waterboarded at a CIA Black Site, the 'Number One Terrorist' Gave Up a Name

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. Jordanian intelligence reported on August 24 that al Qaeda member and Palestinian national Abu Zubaydah was considering mounting attacks in the United States itself. At a time when the arrest of Zacarias Moussaoui and the search for the California duo—Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi—were going on, the new report was a major diversion.
Newsweek

The FBI's Bin Laden Unit Had an 'Oh, S--t' Moment, 3 Weeks Before 9/11

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. August 21: In doing research to determine who were the planners and supporters behind the attack on the USS Cole in October 2000, Margaret Gillespie, an FBI analyst detailed to the CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC), read a 15-month-old cable from the Bangkok station reporting that Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi had traveled from Thailand to the United States on January 15, 2000. The two were connected to Walid Mohammed bin Attash ("Khallad"), then considered to be a planner of the Yemen attack. Coincidentally, the CIA had tracked al-Mihdhar from the UAE to Malaysia, and then from Malaysia to Thailand while he was traveling with bin Attash, and the Agency requested that Thai intelligence ascertain where the two went. Thai intelligence reported back to the CIA on March 5th, but no one at the CTC took any notice of the report, the January operation long forgotten.
The Guardian

Hearing for alleged 9/11 mastermind resumes after 18-month delay

Nearly 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, the man accused of orchestrating the plot, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, has appeared along four other defendants, for the first hearing in over 18 months at a Guantánamo Bay military tribunal. The trial of the five accused for their role in the attacks has...
The US Sun

Who killed Osama bin Laden?

TERROR mastermind Osama Bin Laden was once the world's most wanted man. The Al-Qaeda leader - who was responsible for the September 11 attacks - met his end ten years later at the hands of the US military. Who killed Osama bin Laden?. Bin Laden was shot in the head...
International Business Times

Trial Of Accused 9/11 Mastermind Restarts, Days Before 20th Anniversary

The prosecution of alleged September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others restarts Tuesday, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, stirring new hopes for justice and retribution. Mohammed and his co-defendants, who have been locked up at the "War on Terror" prison at the US naval...
AOL Corp

'A blueprint for how al Qaeda operated inside the U.S.': Declassified document reveals new details of FBI probe into Saudi links to 9/11 hijackers

A declassified FBI document opens a revealing new window into the bureau’s investigation of alleged Saudi complicity in the 9/11 terror attacks, raising fresh questions about whether some kingdom officials may have provided support for the al-Qaida terrorists prior to the hijacking of airplanes that crashed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
americanmilitarynews.com

New FBI report finds Saudi help in 9/11 terrorist attacks

On Saturday, the FBI released a report documenting several pieces of circumstantial evidence tying the government of Saudi Arabia to the 9/11 terrorists. The report was released late Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people and sparked the Global War on Terror. The document was released under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden earlier this month.
The Independent

Case of suspected 9/11 mastermind set to resume at Guantanamo ahead of 20-year anniversary of attacks

The man suspected of masterminding the 9/11 terror attacks against the United States is set to appear for a pre-trial hearing with four others after an 18-month setback because of Covid, and ahead of the 20-year anniversary. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other alleged al-Qaeda members are accused of plotting the attacks that killed almost 3,000 people in New York; Washington DC; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on 11 September 2001. They were first imprisoned in 2006, but have spent years awaiting trial. A pre-trial hearing on Tuesday for the five suspects follows an initial hearing in February 2020, after which Covid...
AOL Corp

9/11's mastermind is still awaiting trial 20 years later. What went wrong?

GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — It should be the trial of the century, but most Americans long ago stopped paying attention. Two decades after the 9/11 attacks and nine years after war crimes charges were filed, the pretrial wrangling in the case against accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other defendants resumed Tuesday after a long Covid shutdown. It marked KSM's first court appearance in more than a year. No trial date has been set, and none is anticipated any time soon.
Greensburg Daily News

Brian Howey column: Osama bin Laden would smile about where the U.S. is today

As we’ve just finished a weekend commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, ponder this question: Did Osama bin Laden win?. He was killed by U.S. Special Forces a decade ago, his remains dumped into the Indian Ocean. But when you consider what his goals were when he attacked New York and Washington, he has achieved much of what he wanted.
