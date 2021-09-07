Minor League round up, Sept. 6

AAA Sacramento (46-58) Sacramento River Cats lost to the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 10-3 The Giants liked what they saw in the Minors from veteran pitching reclamation projects José Quintana and Tyler Chatwood, but RHP Matt Shoemaker is having a difficult time following that formula. The 9-year MLB vet got the start for Sacramento on Monday and gave up 6 hits, 2 walks, and 6 earned runs in 5 innings, with just 3 strikeouts. It was his fifth start with the River Cats, and the third time he’s given up at least 5 earned runs. He has an 8.10 ERA with the team, and just 18 strikeouts in 23.1 innings.