(September 3, 2021) Legendary songstress Anita Baker may be one of the most popular and biggest selling female vocalists of all time, but her music has been surprisingly tough to find these days. Search on Spotify or other streaming services and her albums – including her signature collection Rapture – are nowhere to be found. Combine that with the recordings she made in the 90s and early 00s which were never released (and some of which were reported destroyed), and, to quote one of her hits, you have a “Mystery.” But it sounds like some of that may all be coming to an end, and Baker’s revered catalog will be arriving at a digital streaming service near you.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO