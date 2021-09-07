Microsoft Flight Simulator Delays Top Gun: Maverick Update Until 2022

The release of Top Gun: Maverick has been delayed to 2022 due to the Delta variant.Paramount has pushed back the movie along with Mission: Impossible 7, Variety reported on Wednesday.Tom Cruise plays the lead role in both films.Top Gun: Maverick, a follow-up on the 1986 classic, was scheduled to come out on 19 November 2021; it will instead be released on 27 May 2022.Mission: Impossible 7, meanwhile, was planned for release on 27 May 2022 and has now been delayed to 30 September 2022.Jackass Forever, another Paramount property, has been delayed from 22 October 2021 to 4 February 2022.The announcement comes amid concerns over Delta, a highly contagious variant of Covid-19.Other highly anticipated releases remain on the schedule for 2021. No Time To Die, expected to be the final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, is still expected to come out on 30 September 2021 in the UK and 8 October 2021 in the US.Eternals is planned for release at Marvel on 5 November 2021 in the US and in the UK, and the studio’s Spider-Man: No Way Home should come out on 17 December 2021.

