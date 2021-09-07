CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Flight Simulator Delays Top Gun: Maverick Update Until 2022

By Luke Jones
winbuzzer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Flight Simulator continues to wow gamers with its graphics and gameplay. Microsoft also keeps the game fresh by regularly sending out blockbuster updates. However, users will have to wait a little longer to get one anticipated update. Microsoft says the Top Gun: Maverick update has been pushed back until May 22, 2022.

