Massachusetts State

Buttonwood Park Zoo Takes In Two Orphaned Massachusetts Fawns

By Kasey Silvia
 7 days ago
The Buttonwood Park Zoo has a long history of providing forever homes to orphaned and injured native wildlife, thanks to a strong partnership with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, or MassWildlife - and 2021 has proven to be no exception. In the early summer months, MassWildlife placed a...

Five SouthCoast Alpaca Farms Taking Part in ‘Paca Run’ This Month

Get ready to hop from farm to farm and visit a whole lot of alpacas this fall during the all-new Paca Run, hosted by five alpaca farms across the SouthCoast. On September 25 and 26 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days, the farms, spanning from Carver to Little Compton and a couple of spots in between, will open to the public, putting their own spin on a poker run. Participants will start the Paca Run with a slip containing a list of participating farms. They'll then have the rest of the weekend to visit all of the farms, where kids will collect a codeword at each and adults will pick a card from a deck of cards at each. Once slips are completed, kids will compete in a raffle and adults will vie for the best overall poker hand, the winners of which will each win a basket of Alpaca products valued at around $250. Winners will be picked after the run is over on Sunday night.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Pick for Best Fall Foliage in Rhode Island Misses the Mark

A new Reader's Digest list puts a Rhode Island town among the best places in the country to see the fall colors, but I think they are wrong. Not that Rhode Island can't be an amazing place for a fall foliage trip; it's just that the town they picked isn't exactly the best spot in the state, if you ask me.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Acushnet Nine-Year-Old Raises Almost 500 Dollars for Animals in Need

Most nine-year-olds host lemonade stands to stash some cash in their piggy banks, but Layla Wallace from Acushnet had bigger plans for her lemonade funds that would hopefully make a difference for animals in her hometown. With the help of her mother, Andrea Mello, this young philanthropist was able to collect almost $500 for the Acushnet Pet Food Pantry.
ACUSHNET, MA
Lakeville Farm Hosting First Annual Harvest Festival in October

Elliot Farm in Lakeville invites you to join the first annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 9 from 1 to 5 pm to celebrate the grand opening of the brand-new farm stand. 100 percent of event proceeds will be donated to charity to provide local families in need with essential groceries and farm-fresh produce in 2022.
LAKEVILLE, MA
Wareham YMCA Collecting Used Costumes for Halloween Sale

My mom never minded buying us Halloween costumes growing up because my sister and I would literally wear them all year long while playing pretend. Our imaginations were our greatest asset and our costumes only amplified the magic. We were fortunate enough to have a new costume almost every year,...
WAREHAM, MA
New Bedford Nursery Awarded $250,000 for Renovations

Thanks to The Baker-Polito Administration and the Children’s Investment Fund (CIF), a nursery in New Bedford that has been in business for 80 years is getting the upgrade it so desperately needed. The nursery was one of three SouthCoast organizations to be awarded $250,000 through the Early Education and Out of School Time Capital Fund (EEOST).
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Steps Up to Aid the Homeless [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

New Bedford Connect is an annual event with a goal of connecting the homeless to services they might need, and eventually a stable future. This year's event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown YMCA. The event is held in September every year to make contact with the homeless before the cold weather sets in.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Sleep Among the Fall Foliage Inside This Stunning Mass. Pondhouse

New England is home to an unimaginable number of beautiful and unique Airbnb properties, but this one may just take the cake for the best place to stay during the fall months. The Pondhouse is a glamping getaway set up in the boonies of Western Massachusetts. As one might assume from its name, the Pondhouse is a cabin set up next to a pond in Ashfield, where guests don't have access to WiFi or cell service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fall River Mystery Man Tells Us Why He Spread Happiness to Strangers

As the SouthCoast heads into a weekend of remembrance, one man in Fall River made it his mission to bring smiles to the faces of random people. Joey Winterhalter said he walked into Mission Cold Brew Co in Fall River this morning and ordered his coffee like he normally does. That's when the woman behind the counter told him that not only was his order already paid for, but "someone had covered the store's tab for the entire day."
FALL RIVER, MA
SouthCoast Farm Celebrates Life of Beloved Mama Llama After Passing

Those who have visited Pine Meadow Alpacas in Mattapoisett over the years certainly know of one of the farm's legacy animals: Mama Llama. The farm broke the unfortunate news late Wednesday night that Mama Llama had passed away at the end of July, "cross[ing] peacefully over the rainbow bridge due to old age." Although Mama came to Pine Meadow in the fall of 2017 with the name Caramel, the farm said they quickly changed her name to Mama after experiencing her mothering, loving nature toward her fellow animals.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Maple Milk Returns to Rhode Island Dairy Farm

It may be the season of all things pumpkin, but at Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, it is maple season – and they are serving the milk to prove it. It sounds completely unappetizing to me, but a local favorite among milk drinkers is the...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

