Buttonwood Park Zoo Takes In Two Orphaned Massachusetts Fawns

Get ready to hop from farm to farm and visit a whole lot of alpacas this fall during the all-new Paca Run, hosted by five alpaca farms across the SouthCoast. On September 25 and 26 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days, the farms, spanning from Carver to Little Compton and a couple of spots in between, will open to the public, putting their own spin on a poker run. Participants will start the Paca Run with a slip containing a list of participating farms. They'll then have the rest of the weekend to visit all of the farms, where kids will collect a codeword at each and adults will pick a card from a deck of cards at each. Once slips are completed, kids will compete in a raffle and adults will vie for the best overall poker hand, the winners of which will each win a basket of Alpaca products valued at around $250. Winners will be picked after the run is over on Sunday night.

MATTAPOISETT, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO