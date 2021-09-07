CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain reports 209 daily deaths from COVID, highest since March

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday reported 209 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since March 9, government statistics showed. Cases have been rising steadily since the start of August although death totals are impacted by irregular reporting patterns from hospitals...

