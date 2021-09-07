CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Oregon FBI Tech Tuesday — Building a Digital Defense with Safe Online Surfing (SOS)

By Advertising
cascadebusnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Graphic | Courtesy of Oregon FBI) Your kids are starting to settle back into the school routine, and, as they do, many of them are carrying phones with them to class. They are also spending more and more time online for legitimate reasons — whether it is for typing exercises, research for a speech, or practicing math. While technology is an awesome tool for educators, there are steps that you can take to set your child up to be both successful and safe online.

cascadebusnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
World Link

Tech Tuesday: Building a Digital Defense Against Mystery Gift Scams

Welcome to the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment. This week: building a digital defense against mystery gift scams. We are getting more and more reports of this kind of scam from Oregonians through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov). How does it work?. You either find a website or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIVB

Teens should not to use ‘Discord’ app for private messaging, experts warn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new messaging app is growing in popularity among teens, however local experts are warning of its dangers. The VoIP, instant messaging and digital distribution platform Discord claims to be the “best app to communicate” through a variety of means. It first grew in popularity through popular gaming systems such as PlayStation or Xbox as it can be used on both computers or mobile devices.
KIDS
L.A. Weekly

7 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes (Safe And Legit)

Facebook is one of the most popular social media sites. Recent sources reveal that there are over 2.89 billion monthly active users. It is not surprising at all as it is the largest social media platform. Millions of people join and use Facebook every year. These people are from all age groups, which makes the platform more popular. People do not only use Facebook for their personal use but also for setting up their public profiles and business pages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Android Headlines

WhatsApp Chat Backups Are Now End-To-End Encrypted

WhatsApp is adding end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for chat backups. The Facebook-owned messaging app has offered E2EE for one-on-one as well as group conversations for years now. But cloud backups of chats — stored in Google Drive on Android and iCloud on iOS — don’t have the same level of security. Backups are stored in an unencrypted format, with the respective cloud service provider overseeing the security. This means the messages are readable to anyone who has access to the backups.
CELL PHONES
NBC Philadelphia

Facebook to Buy $100 Million Worth of Unpaid Invoices From 30,000 Small Businesses Owned by Women and Minorities

Facebook announced a $100-million commitment to a program that supports small businesses owned by women and minorities by buying up their outstanding invoices. By buying up outstanding invoices, the Facebook Invoice Fast Track program puts money in the hands of small businesses that would have otherwise had to wait weeks if not months to get paid by their customers.
SMALL BUSINESS
techgig.com

Alert! Gmail, YouTube to stop working on these phones

If you are using an older version of Android , you will not be able to use Google. after September 27. You will get an ‘error’ pop-up even if you perform a factory reset, change password, or attempt a re-login. Here are the details:. 1. Google will no longer allow...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Oregon Fbi Tech#Sos#Graphic Courtesy
ADDitude

3 Digital Skills That Ease Learning (and Life) for Students with ADHD

Your children are digital natives. If they weren’t whizzes at Zoom, Google Drive, and SeeSaw before remote learning, they certainly could tutor you now. But knowing how to navigate digital tools and platforms — for completing lessons, assignments, tests, and more — is not the same as knowing how to harness them to their full potential. The fact is that many students — with and without ADHD — fail to take advantage of all the digital features and controls available to help them achieve better school organization and productivity.
MENTAL HEALTH
Axios

Digital Business Analyst (eCommerce)

If you want a high-visibility role in the fastest-growing area of an international toy business, we’d love to speak with you about joining Schleich’s North American Headquarters team in Charlotte, NC. We’re in need of a full-time Digital Business Analyst to create a detailed business analysis for our eCommerce channel, including our own .com site as well as other partner retail sites (Amazon/Walmart/Target, etc.). Reporting to the Director of eCommerce and Analytics, this person will also be a resource for our global D2C sites and occasionally work with counterparts from our German Headquarters. The candidate who will best fit this role has a high bar for performance and is a curious self-starter with the ability to quickly discern and recommend actions based on data.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Surfing
cascadebusnews.com

Bitcoin Generator Hack: Interesting points to consider

Isn’t Bitcoin hack generator one of the most prominent things in today’s time? Many industries in today’s time are using blockchain technology for security purposes. Since blockchain is a practical part of bitcoin, it is also essential. Hacking Bitcoin is a tricky thing to consider. Blockchain users can record the...
MARKETS
cascadebusnews.com

The Benefits of Fax Machines in 2021

Many people perceive faxing as outdated. With the cutting edge solutions that are on the market today, there are people that believe that fax machines are a thing of the past. In recent years, however, the fax machine has seen a resurgence. There are currently over 43 million fax machines being used across the globe. Every year, millions of these machines are purchased.
ELECTRONICS
himss.org

Building a Digital Health Ecosystem

COVID-19 expedited the digital transformation of healthcare, and patients and providers alike saw benefits. To sustain this transformation, however, health systems need a robust digital health ecosystem. This ensures that healthcare workflows and processes are offered within the required quality, access and security framework, and patients are provided with personalised solutions tailored to their needs.
HEALTH
communitynewspapers.com

Is email marketing dead?

Long gone are the days of chatting through AIM and endless email threads. Advertisers have taken to expand across print, SEO (search engine optimization), text messaging, and the ever-changing social media platforms. But is advertising through email truly at its end? There’s no quick answer to this one!. When it...
ECONOMY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Zoom plans live translation and wants integration into Facebook’s virtual reality

At its annual conference, Zoom presented plans to further advance hybrid work. Among other things, the software company wants to add an extension for live translations to its video communication tool, which should work for up to 12 languages. There are also plans for this year to decouple the whiteboard function already integrated in Zoom as a single product and to make it available outside of Zoom meetings. Other innovations include the integration of Zoom into Facebook’s virtual reality (VR).
INTERNET
latesthackingnews.com

BIMI: your reliable deliverability improvement tool

Tricking out email deliverability testing with Folderly: what’s BIMI?. The quality of any user’s email deliverability testing results depends on many factors. It’s vital that a marketer keep in order his sender score, domain health, get each of his domains and email accounts properly authenticated. However, the present article deals with another tool to be found in every wise salesman’s arsenal. No, it’s not an email spam tester this time. Now it’s high time we told you about the importance of BIMI. Why don’t we touch upon what it really is?
SOFTWARE
Axios

Axios Login

Thanks for opening me. (Finally.) Some of those other emails in your inbox are really annoying. But you probably already knew that. Today's newsletter is 1,144 words, a 4-minute read. 1 big thing: Epic may not benefit from App Store changes. "Fortnite" creator Epic Games' Apple lawsuit failed to level...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy