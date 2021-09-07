CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena to require proof of vaccination

Tri-City Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken will require fans ages 12 and over to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend games this season. The Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena announced Tuesday that — in compliance with the mandate from Washington state — all guests ages 12 and over attending games, concerts and events will have to show proof of vaccination upon entry. Until the state issues further guidance, guests also will be required to wear a mask while attending events.

www.tri-cityherald.com

