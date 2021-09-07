Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena to require proof of vaccination

The beginning of any semester can be a stressful experience. When I began undergrad at WSU Vancouver in 2016, it was filled with its own anxieties; however, starting this upcoming semester as a graduate student has a much heavier weight. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, apprehension surrounding which building your classes were in or how hard your course load would be that semester was commonplace. But today I am worried more so for the demographics of people who continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and its uncontrolled spread. Worryingly, the sparse and vague communications with the WSU administration have only reinforced these fears.

